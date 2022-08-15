ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School

(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
Fargo School Board to consider reinstating Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings

(Fargo, ND) -- One week after nixing the Pledge of Allegiance from their bi-weekly agenda, the Fargo School Board may be having second thoughts. School Board President Dr. Tracie Newman is calling on a special meeting to take place this Thursday, August 18th at the district offices to discuss possibly reinstating the pledge back into the board's meetings.
Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak

As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.
All Fargo businesses pass recent alcohol compliance check

(Fargo, ND) -- Some good news for a group of Fargo businesses when it comes to serving alcohol. Alcohol compliance checks were performed in Fargo on August 9th. In total, 10 businesses were checked all passed, resulting in a 100% compliance rate. Fargo business that passed include:. 701 Eateries –...
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College

(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”

MOORHEAD, Minn., (Valley News Live) - Tik-Tok trends have wreaked havoc in the past, but a new challenge has materialized. It’s called the “Kia Challenge”, and it started when two people in Wisconsin- dubbed the “Kia Boyz”- began filming themselves while breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.
Cattle roam I29 Tuesday morning in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Richland County had an early and bizarre Tuesday morning. It was around 3 a.m. when they got a call saying at least 15 beef cattle got out of their fence and scattered out across Interstate 29 in both the north and south bound lanes.
Downtown Fargo designated passenger loading areas begin August 18

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The designated pickup spots will start being used at various spots in downtown Fargo. As of Thursday, August 18 the designated passenger loading areas for taxis and ride share apps will be enforced where red and white signage was placed on Monday, August 15.
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
