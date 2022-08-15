ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio

WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich

The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
Kingston startup to provide internet and phone services to underserved communitieis

The newest company in the Hudson Valley’s telecommunications sector is Archtop Fiber, a Kingston-headquartered provider of symmetrical multi-gig, fiber internet and phone service. The company will focus on providing its services to residential and business customers in historically underserved communities across the Northeast. Under the leadership of Chairman and...
Stamford’s Crane Holdings divests legacy asbestos liabilities

Crane Holdings Co., a Stamford-headquartered diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, has divested Redco Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary that holds liabilities including asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets. Crane divested its subsidiary to Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco LLC, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities.
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial

O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure

Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
Co-founder of No Tolls CT to manage Stefanowski campaign

Bob Stefanowski has hired Patrick Sasser, the Stamford firefighter who organized the successful campaign against proposed tolls on Connecticut highways, as the campaign manager for his gubernatorial campaign. According to a CTNewsJunkie.com report, Sasser replaced Dan Carter, a former state representative who has taken a job with the Connecticut Republican...
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor

DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
A Norwalk photo #156

NORWALK, Conn. — Two South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) employees tested the. South Norwalk Reservoir for algae Monday. They said the water level in the reservoir was at less than 70% and given no relief from the drought is in sight, it is important to stop watering lawns and for Silvermine and Oak Hills golf courses to dramatically cut back on their use of water too.
Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab

BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
