McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Register Citizen
JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio
WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich
The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
Kingston startup to provide internet and phone services to underserved communitieis
The newest company in the Hudson Valley’s telecommunications sector is Archtop Fiber, a Kingston-headquartered provider of symmetrical multi-gig, fiber internet and phone service. The company will focus on providing its services to residential and business customers in historically underserved communities across the Northeast. Under the leadership of Chairman and...
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Stamford’s Crane Holdings divests legacy asbestos liabilities
Crane Holdings Co., a Stamford-headquartered diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, has divested Redco Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary that holds liabilities including asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets. Crane divested its subsidiary to Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco LLC, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities.
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
zip06.com
Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial
O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools hires new program coordinator for grades 6 to 12 counseling in latest hire
GREENWICH — A school counselor with decades of experience, Michele Iannello will be leading the counseling services for the middle schools and high school in the Greenwich Public Schools, effective Sept. 6, as the new program coordinator. “School counseling has been my passion for nearly 30 years, and I...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure
Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
Co-founder of No Tolls CT to manage Stefanowski campaign
Bob Stefanowski has hired Patrick Sasser, the Stamford firefighter who organized the successful campaign against proposed tolls on Connecticut highways, as the campaign manager for his gubernatorial campaign. According to a CTNewsJunkie.com report, Sasser replaced Dan Carter, a former state representative who has taken a job with the Connecticut Republican...
Register Citizen
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor
DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
A Norwalk photo #156
NORWALK, Conn. — Two South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) employees tested the. South Norwalk Reservoir for algae Monday. They said the water level in the reservoir was at less than 70% and given no relief from the drought is in sight, it is important to stop watering lawns and for Silvermine and Oak Hills golf courses to dramatically cut back on their use of water too.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Some properties are taken off Westport’s blight list, as others are added
Be careful what you wish for. Several years ago, Positano Restaurant wanted to add a few tables to their empty outdoor patio. That would normally be a no-brainer. But Positano was an anomaly: a dining spot in a residential neighborhood. And not just any neighborhood: a beach one. The Hillspoint...
Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab
BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
newcanaanite.com
‘Something Small Can Create Something Bigger’: New Canaan Duo Launches Food Waste Recovery Program
Mariana Ferreria, a recent New Canaan High School graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree this year from Boston College, had been looking last winter for “a side passion project” before going to Spain later this summer as a Fullbright scholar. Ferreira approached Robin Bates Mason of Planet...
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
Westport’s Sterling Investment Partners promotes Dan Yu to principal
Sterling Investment Partners, a Westport-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, has promoted Dan to principal on the investment team. Yu originally joined Sterling in 2013 as an associate and was a vice president prior to his promotion. Prior to joining Sterling, Dan...
