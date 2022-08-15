Read full article on original website
Paul K
2d ago
let's release a cold hearted criminal that conspired to murder thousands of Americans for a person that is ashamed to be an American. This makes a lot of sense!
Mark Smith
2d ago
there are still Americans that didn't break the law who are trying to get out of Afghanistanl, easier to focus on this dude then the fact that your President completely failed
Shawn Keve
2d ago
who cares !!!! she broke the law let her do her time like everyone else!!!!!
Russia Suggests There’s Hope for a U.S. Prisoner Swap Including Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Russian officials on Saturday expressed cautious optimism about a prisoner swap deal with the U.S. that would include Brittany Griner and Paul Whelan, both of whom were deemed wrongly imprisoned by the Biden administration. “‘Quiet diplomacy’ is continuing, and it should bear fruit, if of course, Washington strictly follows it without slipping into propaganda,” a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry told the state Tass news service. Until this point, Russian officials had said America’s offer to swap WNBA star Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout was unequal. A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Russia is favorable to another deal to add a second U.S. prisoner, rather than the German prisoner and convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov they were originally pushing for. The State Department said Saturday that the U.S. will continue to try to free Griner and Whelan and would not talk about a “substantial proposal” introduced weeks ago.
Judge rejects plea deal in submarine secrets case, saying sentences were too light
A Maryland couple had been charged in an alleged plot to sell secrets about U.S. nuclear-powered warships by hiding information in objects such as a chewing gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich.
Brittney Griner’s lawyers make next move after 9-year Russian prison sentence
Brittney Griner’s lawyers have filed an appeal of the nine-year Russian prison sentence she received in early August, according to Russian news agencies via ESPN. Griner’s defense team had 10 days after the sentencing to appeal, which was expected to be filed after the conviction came down on Aug. 4. Lawyer Maria Blagovolina and co-counsel Alexander […] The post Brittney Griner’s lawyers make next move after 9-year Russian prison sentence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
R. Kelly Demands Government Return $27k Seized From His Prison Account
R. Kelly’s lawyer accused the government of improperly seizing thousands from his prison account, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean wrote a letter to the judge presiding over his criminal case. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, New York prosecutors went to the court informing the judge they seized $27k from Kelly’s prison account. Kelly was ordered to pay $140k as part of his sentence in his criminal case. The motion said Kelly did not set up a payment plan during sentencing which made the full amount due immediately. “To...
CNBC
Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction
WNBA star Brittney Griner's defense team has filed an appeal against her conviction on drug charges in Russia, nearly two weeks after she was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court. Her lawyer Maria Blagovolina said Monday the defense team had filed the appeal, in a statement...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner defense team reveals next big move in Russia
American WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug trafficking and sentenced to nine years in prison after for bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis oils through a Moscow airport last week. However, it appears Griner is not content with that verdict. On Monday, Griner and her legal team filed...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Legal Team News
Brittney Griner's legal team has reportedly taken a significant step in her case. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. Griner was arrested at a Russian airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since.
Brittney Griner's Legal Team Takes Significant Step
The legal team for WNBA star Brittney Griner has reportedly taken a significant step. According to reports out of Russia, the legal team for Griner has officially filed an appeal. Griner, the WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. She was arrested at...
thecomeback.com
U.S. State Dept. comments on Brittney Griner trial
American WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug trafficking in Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but that’s just the beginning of the ordeal that many hope ends with her coming home to the United States. Monday, Griner and her legal team filed...
