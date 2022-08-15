ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer

Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
The Sandman Season 2: Release date, cast and latest news

Netflix and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has captured hearts (and imaginations) with the epic first season. Fans were thrilled to find there was a bonus episode after they thought the first season had finished but are now wanting more. The series has received rave reviews from critics and fans of the original source material comics too (a rare feat!) so many want to know if there will be a second season.
Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday in first Addams Family trailer

A new teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s forthcoming Addams Family series Wednesday shows Jenna Ortega in action as the titular goth, ahead of its release later this year. Watch the trailer here:. Billed as a ‘twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton’, Wednesday follows the youngster as...
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed finally gets release date

The upcoming video game from the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, has finally received a release date. Game developer IllFonic, creators of games Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds, have announced the game will drop on October 18. That means it’s not too long of a wait until fans...
How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK

Game Of Thrones fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the much-hyped prequel, House Of The Dragon. Starring the likes of Matt Smith (who got whacked in the face during filming), the show is set hundreds of years before the much-loved fantasy series. The first trailer arrived in May and fans have been waiting patiently since. Initial reviews are giving high praise indeed, and fortunately there isn’t much longer to go.
The Tinder Swindler’s victim ‘joins Celebs Go Dating'

Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the women swindled out of thousands by internet con artist Simon Leviev, has reportedly signed up to Celebs Go Dating. Fjellhoy starred alongside Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte in Netflix’s bombshell documentary The Tinder Swindler, which unearthed Leviev’s criminal antics, and revealed how he manipulated women into sending him hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as the billionaire heir to a diamond fortune.
When is Episode 2 of She-Hulk out?

Viewers have been praising the first episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, after it finally arrived on Disney+. Episode 1 of Season 1 has viewers praising how entertaining Jennifer Walters, a.k.a She-Hulk is. Played by Tatiana Maslany, the show is providing a different side of superheroes, and it’s also...
Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever

How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
