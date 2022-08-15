Read full article on original website
Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer
Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
The Sandman Season 2: Release date, cast and latest news
Netflix and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has captured hearts (and imaginations) with the epic first season. Fans were thrilled to find there was a bonus episode after they thought the first season had finished but are now wanting more. The series has received rave reviews from critics and fans of the original source material comics too (a rare feat!) so many want to know if there will be a second season.
Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday in first Addams Family trailer
A new teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s forthcoming Addams Family series Wednesday shows Jenna Ortega in action as the titular goth, ahead of its release later this year. Watch the trailer here:. Billed as a ‘twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton’, Wednesday follows the youngster as...
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Episode of Aussie children's show Bluey got 'banned' in the US because a character farted
An episode of beloved Australian children's TV show Bluey has been cancelled in the US over something every single one of us has done before. Disney has confirmed the episode, which is titled 'Family Meeting' has been banned from the season three lineup because one of the characters farts in a scene.
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed finally gets release date
The upcoming video game from the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, has finally received a release date. Game developer IllFonic, creators of games Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds, have announced the game will drop on October 18. That means it’s not too long of a wait until fans...
Will Pete Davidson feature much in upcoming season of The Kardashians?
For those of us who get overly invested in celebrity romances, the news that Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have called it quits, was earth-shattering. The break up has left fans wondering if Davidson will still appear in the second season of the Kardashian family’s hulu...
How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK
Game Of Thrones fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the much-hyped prequel, House Of The Dragon. Starring the likes of Matt Smith (who got whacked in the face during filming), the show is set hundreds of years before the much-loved fantasy series. The first trailer arrived in May and fans have been waiting patiently since. Initial reviews are giving high praise indeed, and fortunately there isn’t much longer to go.
The Tinder Swindler’s victim ‘joins Celebs Go Dating'
Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the women swindled out of thousands by internet con artist Simon Leviev, has reportedly signed up to Celebs Go Dating. Fjellhoy starred alongside Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte in Netflix’s bombshell documentary The Tinder Swindler, which unearthed Leviev’s criminal antics, and revealed how he manipulated women into sending him hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as the billionaire heir to a diamond fortune.
When is Episode 2 of She-Hulk out?
Viewers have been praising the first episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, after it finally arrived on Disney+. Episode 1 of Season 1 has viewers praising how entertaining Jennifer Walters, a.k.a She-Hulk is. Played by Tatiana Maslany, the show is providing a different side of superheroes, and it’s also...
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty series seven could return for 'three or four episodes'
Adrian Dunbar thinks Line of Duty could be back for a seventh season and thinks he'll hear something about it very soon. When it wrapped up last year, seemingly for good, Line of Duty split fans over the revealed identity of 'H' and left us with a sense that the show might be over.
Inbetweeners fans stunned by Donovan actor’s real speaking voice
Fans of The Inbetweeners have been left gobsmacked after learning that actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes – who plays schoolboy bully Donovan in the show – doesn’t actually sound like he might rip your head off in real life. In fact, Lloyd-Hughes is rather softly spoken, as was demonstrated...
Rick Astley recreates Never Gonna Give You Up video 35 years later
Things Rick Astley is never gonna do: 1) give you up, 2) let you down, 3) run around and desert you. Things Rick Astley is going to do: recreate the music video for his iconic '80s track more than 30 years later. It's a video we didn't know we needed...
Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever
How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
Jonah Hill is taking a break from promoting films after anxiety attacks
Jonah Hill has announced he won’t be taking part in press tours for his upcoming films for the sake of his mental health. Hill explained that media appearances exacerbate his anxiety, and acknowledged that he’s in the fortunate position of being able to take time out. The 38-year-old...
Viral TikTok skateboarder has made his acting debut in new TV series
TikTok star Nathan Apodaca has used his 15-minutes of fame to launch himself into an acting gig. The bloke who attracted headlines around the world for skateboarding down a road drinking cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' has hit the big time. He's earned himself a guest spot...
