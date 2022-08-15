Read full article on original website
Related
aroundambler.com
Barstool Sports’ Riggs at Blue Bell Country Club
Barstool Sports’ Riggs, who is focused on golf content, was at Blue Bell Country Club this week and posted a video of him playing the sixth hole on the Arnold Palmer Signature course. The sixth hole is a par 3 and 193 yards. You can watch the video here.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
papreplive.com
After reclaiming PAC crown in 2021, Perkiomen Valley is hungry for more
After two seasons of frustration against archrivals Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley returned to the top of the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season, toppling the Rams and claiming their first league title since 2018. Yet the Vikings enter 2022 with arguably more motivation than they’ve had in years. Becoming one of...
morethanthecurve.com
6ABC Action News visited Flocco’s in Conshohocken to learn about back-to-school shopping
6ABC Action News reported from Flocco’s in Conshohocken on August 17th. Vince Flocco shared details about the back-to-school shopping season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Area Golfers to Participate in Montco-Centric Golf Tournament Designed to Drive Diversity
The VFTCB and the APGA Tour are again bringing championship play to Montgomery County, with an accent on opening competitive play to foursomes comprising diverse players. The Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour and the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board (VFTCB) bring back three of the Phila. region’s top golfers as part of the field for the second annual APGA Tour Valley Forge.
Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters
HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
WDEL 1150AM
The BMW Championship: It's tournament time
Two years of planning and preparations culminates this week with Wilmington Country Club hosting the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, August 16th through August 21st. The top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup points race come to Wilmington with only the top 30 qualifying for...
morethanthecurve.com
Four-course dinner in Conshohocken to feature American Wagyu. Learn about Wagyu and get tickets for this exclusive evening
Southern Cross Kitchen (8 East 1st Avenue, Conshohocken) is partnering with Jericho Mountain Beef to host a Wagyu Steak Dinner on Thursday, September 8th at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner will include specialty wine paired with each course. The menu is as follows:. First Course. 100% PB Chateaubriand Carpaccio. Arugula,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
TMZ.com
Ironman Athlete Dead At 44 After Horrifying Bicycle Crash
Ironman athlete Brian Kozera -- who was also a police officer and cancer survivor -- has tragically died at 44 years old ... after he was involved in a terrifying bicycle crash while he was training for an upcoming competition. Kozera -- a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Dept....
mainlinetoday.com
Philadelphia Native Marty Lyons Is Inducted Into the Hall of Fame
More than half a century after his death, avid Llanerch Country Club golf pro Marty Lyons is officially a Hall of Famer. The kid had just snuck onto the Llanerch Country Club course when he saw Marty Lyons heading toward him. Maybe he’d just get thrown off, though things could get worse. Perhaps a call to the police—or to his parents. Instead, Lyons exited his car and offered some help: “Let me show you how to get out of a sand trap.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Section of pre-built home slides off flat bed truck on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
phl17.com
This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.
Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
First Ever Jewish Restaurant and Deli in Doylestown to Host Grand Opening on Friday and Saturday
The first Jewish restaurant and deli in the history of Doylestown will be opening at the end of the week. Matzah Balls, an authentic Jewish restaurant and delicatessen, will open at 24 N. Main Street on Friday. Offering deli classics like corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, brisket, and matzah ball soup, the new eatery is bound to add a little more variety to the towns’a already-eclectic dining scene.
billypenn.com
Raising Cane’s stands out among North Philly’s considerable collection of chicken chains
Banish the taste of frozen chicken tenders from your memory, because Raising Cane’s is expanding in Philadelphia. Its second location is now open in North Philly, with more on the way. A cult-favorite chain that started in Louisiana and has since expanded to over 550 locations worldwide, the brand...
Comments / 0