More than half a century after his death, avid Llanerch Country Club golf pro Marty Lyons is officially a Hall of Famer. The kid had just snuck onto the Llanerch Country Club course when he saw Marty Lyons heading toward him. Maybe he’d just get thrown off, though things could get worse. Perhaps a call to the police—or to his parents. Instead, Lyons exited his car and offered some help: “Let me show you how to get out of a sand trap.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO