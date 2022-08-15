Read full article on original website
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Car Fire Along Snake River Before It Spread Into The Canyon
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire along the Snake River before it spread into the canyon. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton/Uniontown were called to the blaze on Wawawai Road around 5:00 on Sunday afternoon. Asotin County Fire District 1 Volunteers out of Clarkston were also dispatched to the fire as part of an aid agreement between the two agencies. The Asotin County Volunteers arrived on scene first and quickly put out the flames before it spread into a canyon fire. District 14 officials want to thank their Asotin County partners for the rapid response. The fire was near the Port of Wilma.
Lapwai man dies in two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95
A Lapwai man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision just north of Lapwai along U.S. Highway 95 late Friday night. Idaho State Police say the wreck involved a Buick Park Avenue, driven by a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Washington, and a 2005 Kia Sorento, driven by a 41-year-old woman from Warrenton, Oregon. The 49-year-old unidentified Lapwai man was a passenger in the Kia.
UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning
According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
BREAKING: Homicide investigation under way in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Police Department is actively investigating a homicide case. Lewiston police along with the FBI and other agencies executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. this morning on Harvest Road in North Lewiston regarding a missing persons case that has turned into a homicide investigation, according to interim Lewiston Police Chief Jeff Klone. Detectives are meeting with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss charges and are interviewing three people of interest.
Stable oil Prices, Fewer Drivers on the Road Continue to Push Drop in gas Prices
LEWISTON - According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95 as of Monday morning, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. In Idaho, the average price for a gallon of regular...
Lewiston career event coming up Thursday
Job seekers who want to change careers and increase their earning potential will be able to learn about jobs and training resources available at a skilled trades career event Thursday focusing on welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. According to a press release form the Idaho Department of Labor, the...
86th Kamiah BBQ Days
The 86th annual Kamiah BBQ Days is coming up on Labor Day weekend. It starts Friday September 2nd with the Kamiah Kub Football game, a street dance with music from Vision Seekerz. The parade is Saturday, followed by street vendors, the auction, a corn hole tournament, a free BBQ, and...
Clarkston Woman Seeking Votes to be Crowned 'Ms. Stars & Stripes'
CLARKSTON - A search is underway for the woman who best represents a “country” way of life, and will be crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes in 2022. The winner will be featured in a 2-page spread in STAR Magazine, take home $25,000, and gain access to some of the "hottest country events of the year."
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
Shooting in Julietta leaves 45-year-old man injured
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting in Nez Perce County left one 45-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. to North Julietta Grade after a shooting was reported at a residence in the area. Once...
Kendrick man arrested in connection with shooting incident
A Kendrick man is under arrest in connection with the shooting of another man early yesterday (Tue) morning just north of Juliaetta. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Wyatt Roetcisoender was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail.
Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta
JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Volunteers Needed At C.A.P. Foodbank
Community Action Partnership is looking for people to volunteer a few hours per week at the food bank in downtown Lewiston. Front counter workers are needed to distribute food to community members, and they need drivers to pick up donations from various businesses. They provide the vehicle. If you are...
Stonebridge Reentry Services Fundraiser
Stonebridge Reentry Services is a local non-profit striving to bridge the gap between incarceration and the community. The first annual “Spotlight on Hope” fundraiser is this Saturday at the Chapman Room in Clarkston from 6 to 8 pm. Live music by Chad Bramlet, along with featured speakers Neil...
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
Huge Wildfire Near This Idaho Town Burned More Than 1,200 Acres
Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight. From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino. According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a...
'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son was one of the two killed in a firefighting helicopter crash. A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska.
