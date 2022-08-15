Read full article on original website
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
Police investigating unattended death in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking for your help in figuring out what led to a body being found in Downtown Fargo Sunday morning. On Sunday, officers say they received a medical assist call at around 8:42 a.m. in the area of 50 North Broadway. When they arrived, personnel found a man on the east side of the structure there who was dead on scene.
Man charged with felony burglary after entering Breckenridge home
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing a felony first-degree burglary charge, after witnesses say he entered a Breckenridge home, apparently hiding from police. Caleb John Matthew Willis, a 29-year-old of Campbell, Minnesota, was found in the bathroom of a home on the evening of August...
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
Fargo police working to ID deceased male
Fargo police are awaiting autopsy results after finding the body of a male in the downtown on Sunday. Authorities say the individual was located on the east side of a structure on the 50 block of North Broadway. The identity of the deceased male has not been released. Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
UPDATE: Fire, police blocking streets near apartment fire
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An apartment unit is destroyed following a fire in Dilworth. Fire and police responded to the fire in the 600 block of 1st Ave. NW around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Everyone living in the building had to evacuate because smoke filled the...
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.
Cass County deputies respond to vehicle fire in Davenport
(Davenport, ND) -- The driver of a pickup truck is hurt after being crashed into by a semi Monday afternoon, then having his truck catch fire. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m, deputies responded to a vehicle crash in rural Davenport. A semi, driven by a man from Florida, traveling westbound on CR 16, struck a pickup, on County Road 15, driven by a 20-year-old male from Walcott.
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
City of Fargo announces official "Passenger Loading Areas" for downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is designating several downtown areas for cabs and ride shares in an attempt to reduce congestion after bar close. City officials have placed red and white signs along four different areas on Monday, August 15th, in several areas. The Fargo Police Department will begin enforcement of the pickup zones on August 18th. A list of those areas can be found below...
Fire displaces Fargo family
(Fargo, ND) -- A house fire has left a South Fargo family displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio the blaze tore through the home around 9:19 a.m. Sunday morning in the 14-hundred block of Eleventh Avenue South. Crews say when they arrived flames were shooting out of the front of the home on the first and second floors.
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
MOORHEAD, Minn., (Valley News Live) - Tik-Tok trends have wreaked havoc in the past, but a new challenge has materialized. It’s called the “Kia Challenge”, and it started when two people in Wisconsin- dubbed the “Kia Boyz”- began filming themselves while breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.
Cass County sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol
As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.
Cattle roam I29 Tuesday morning in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Richland County had an early and bizarre Tuesday morning. It was around 3 a.m. when they got a call saying at least 15 beef cattle got out of their fence and scattered out across Interstate 29 in both the north and south bound lanes.
Apartment catches fire in Dilworth
(Dilworth, MN) -- No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in an apartment in Dilworth Wednesday morning. DIlworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says the blaze broke out around 7:11 a.m. at the complex at 603 First Avenue Northwest, right behind the Fire Department and Community Center. Crews initially...
Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School
(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
