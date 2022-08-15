FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.

