DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.

DELMAR, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO