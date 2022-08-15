Read full article on original website
WBOC
DelDOT to Replace Woodland Ferry Captain House
SEAFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a capital project to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House in 2023 with an improved modern facility to support ferry operations. The last significant renovation to the existing building, formerly a home, occurred in 1993, to extend the...
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
WBOC
Delaware State Fire Marshals Welcome a New K-9 to the Team
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal Office retired one accelerant detection dog and inducted another. The new arson dog goes by P.J. and is just two and a half years old. Retired is 11 year old Tanya. The dogs play a critical role in forensic investigations. They are...
WMDT.com
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank
MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
delawarepublic.org
Former DPM reporters and anchors reflect on their time in Delaware
Over its first 10 years, Delaware Public Media has covered a lot of stories – coverage made possible by a terrific roster of anchors and reporters who believed in the mission of providing public media-style reporting to the First State every day. A group of those anchors and reporters...
PA Man Finds Rare Purple Pearl In Clam While Eating Out On Vacation: Report
A Pennsylvania man on vacation with his family made an unusual discovery while enjoying an otherwise usual meal at a Delaware restaurant, Fox5DC reports. Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, thought he found a piece of candy in the clam he ordered at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, but it turned out to be a rare purple pearl, the outlet says.
WBOC
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Begins
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is Aug. 14-20. Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is a win-win for both spenders and Maryland businesses. And for some, it is a tradition they look forward to before the new school year. The Bay Country Shop, voted Dorchester and Talbot County's Best Business...
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
SALISBURY, MD-- The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people. Anthony Dickerson is the Executive Director at the Christian shelter and says food is a big part of what they do for the community.
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
Cape Gazette
DEStorage proposal begins review process in Milton
A proposal to build a self-storage complex at the intersection of Palmer Street Extended and Route 16 is set to receive multiple forms of review from town committees. DEStorage LLC has applied for a special-use permit that will be taken up by the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission at its 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting at Grace Church. The 7-acre parcel DEStorage proposes to build on is in the C-1 commercial district, which by Milton code requires a special-use permit.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
The Dispatch
Changes Approved For Later Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
WMDT.com
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
fox29.com
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
Cape Gazette
SunFestival returns to Rehoboth Beach Sept. 3-4
SunFestival will kick off with a performance by Judy Gold, Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Originally known as Sundance, SunFestival is among the largest and most spectacular events held in Rehoboth Beach. The...
Chinese Festival to offer food, demos this weekend
The Chinese American Community Center will offer some new foods and a look at games of chess and Go as part of its annual Chinese Festival Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21. The Hockessin festival will continue to keep events outdoors to guard against COVID-19. Food will be served and sold from under a tent in the parking ... Read More
Cape Gazette
