WBKO
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Scottsville men have been arrested following an investigation by the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsville Police Department. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW MUGS) Timothy Austin, 48, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A Tennessee man was charged with assaulting a police officer in Hopkinsville after camera footage was reviewed Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Gregory Thomason was involved in a collision at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard. During the investigation, Thomason was reportedly aggressive towards officers he...
wnky.com
WCSO looking for man in connection with theft
ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
wnky.com
BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
wcluradio.com
Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting
GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested on drug charges
The Russell Springs Police Department arrested a Greensburg man Sunday evening on drug charges. Zachary Dixon, age 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Officer Vance Davis of the Russell Springs Police Department was the arresting officer. Dixon was...
WBKO
Cave City PD preparing for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety check points during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 5. The check points will be executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The checkpoints will be clearly marked, according to...
wkdzradio.com
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea
A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier
A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Olmstead
OLMSTEAD, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is in the process of a murder investigation in Logan County. Priddy stated KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Olmstead community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Stratton Road and found a dead male.
WSMV
Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
