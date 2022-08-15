Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Told Kyiv Russia Planned To Seize Hostomel Airport
Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)A new report details the lengths the U.S. went through to convince Ukraine's president and the world that Russia would attack.
Washington Examiner
How long will Russian soldiers hold on in Ukraine?
Gen. George Patton was often referred to as "old blood and guts." Some of his troops would add, "our blood, his guts" to describe his aggressive tactics, but in a manner that only a veteran can truly appreciate. They admired the man who led them from the front. The same...
Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast
This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
The Ukrainian resistance is killing pro-Moscow politicians, blowing up trains, and providing intel for devastating attacks against Russian forces
Resistance units are taking action against Russian forces in occupied Ukraine. An analyst and Kherson resident told Insider how the resistance is taking violent and non-violent forms. A larger Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson is likely imminent, experts say. In Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, a resistance movement is steadily growing. In...
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost "thousands" of lieutenants and captains, a US official told Reuters. Russia and Ukraine are both experiencing hundreds of losses per day, the unnamed official said. The official also added that more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets in Ukraine had also been destroyed.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Days After Propagandist Reveals Secret HQ Location, Putin Quickly Forces British Aircraft From Airspace Due To Violation
Ukraine was recently able to locate and eliminate the headquarters building of a Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. No fatalities were yet reported. The successful location and destruction of Wagner Headquarters came about because "a reporter [Sergei Sreda] posted images online accidentally revealing its location." [i]
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
CBS partially retracts documentary that outraged Ukraine by claiming that US weapon shipments were going missing
CBS said it was updating a documentary that said most weapons sent to Ukraine don't reach the front. It admitted that a figure it cited claiming only 30% of military aid arrives was out of date. The documentary angered some in the Ukrainian government. CBS said it was adding "new...
MSNBC
U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is faulting the Biden White House for its handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it is time for the U.S. to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.Aug. 16, 2022.
Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says
Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry
Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia Blows Up Its Ammunition While Trying to Hide From HIMARS: Report
Russian forces created a smoke screen to protect themselves from HIMARS while unloading ammunition from a train in Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukraine said.
Putin Promises Russian Mothers $16K for Having Ten Children
The United Nations has predicted that in a worst-case scenario Russia's population could almost halve by the start of the next century.
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Drone bombs Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
A drone carrying an explosive payload attacked the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in the Russian-controlled region of Crimea on Sunday. The drone attack was carried out at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is headquartered. The attack coincided with Russia’s July 31 Navy Day celebrations.
