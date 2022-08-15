ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WBOC

Richard Steven Chandler

Richard Steven Chandler, 59, passed away on August 11, 2022 at the Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Steve was born on April 23, 1963 in Salisbury, Maryland to the late Stanley Frederick Chandler and Betty Jean Adkins. To read full obituary, click Here.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Lloyd "Jack" Goldsborough McAllister, Jr.

Lloyd G. McAllister, Jr. “Jack” of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the age of 98. Jack graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland and entered the Army Air Corps in February of 1943. As a Navigator in the 14th Air Force, he flew 74 combat missions throughout China, Burma, and India and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals. Jack was honorably discharged in February of 1946.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Delmar Little League Girls Return Home

DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Little League girls returned home to Delmar after their incredible run in the Little League World Series. The girls made it all the way to the final where they were just short of winning the entire championship. The girls traveled by bus Tuesday morning where they were met by an escort by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Cheyanne Willey said the experience was 'awesome'.
DELMAR, MD
WBOC

Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton

EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops

DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
DELMAR, MD
WBOC

Honoring Delmarva Farmers: Brandon Bonk

Ten years ago, Brandon Bonk, of Kent County, Del., was managing 2,500 acres of grains and had just partnered with another young farmer to plant 85 acres of potatoes. Now with 5,500 total acres in production, 275 of those acres potatoes, Brandon then and now considers his a family farm.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Maryland State Police Arrest Pair Wanted in Cambridge Murder

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two men wanted in connection with the April fatal shooting of a man in Cambridge. The first suspect, Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, of Frederick, Md., is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Molock was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Dorchester County.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help

SALISBURY, MD-- The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people. Anthony Dickerson is the Executive Director at the Christian shelter and says food is a big part of what they do for the community.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Tornado Cleanup Efforts Continue on Smith Island

SMITH ISLAND -- Two new groups of volunteers headed to Smith Island on Monday to help with the cleanup efforts nearly two weeks after a tornado came ashore on the island. The volunteers, from Oakridge Baptist Church and Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury, arrived on the island at around 10 a.m. They wasted little time getting to work, possibly because, at least for one volunteer, the island reminded them of home.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Wor-Wic to Offer New Prekindergarten Program

SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College announced Tuesday that it will start offering prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds this fall, thanks to a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education. The grant of more than $234,000 will fund prekindergarten at Wor-Wic’s child development center for 18 students whose families...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Begins

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is Aug. 14-20. Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is a win-win for both spenders and Maryland businesses. And for some, it is a tradition they look forward to before the new school year. The Bay Country Shop, voted Dorchester and Talbot County's Best Business...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Home in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An electrical malfunction is blamed for sparking a fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins early Wednesday morning. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred at home located on West Side Drive in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Salisbury University Issues Move-in Day Traffic Advisory for Aug. 25

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University Police have issued a traffic advisory for Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, as approximately 1,000 new students and their parents come to campus for Move-In Day. Non-university northbound traffic on Camden Avenue from the...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

