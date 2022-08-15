Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
As Mass. Primary Approaches, Climate Change Is at the Forefront
With the Massachusetts primary less than three weeks away, candidates are making their final pushes to connect with voters and motivate them to go to the polls. To do that, many have turned to the topic of climate change. It has been a part of the progressive political agenda for...
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Saturday. A spokesperson for the governor says McKee tested positive on Saturday night. McKee is vaccinated and has twice received a booster shot. He is currently taking antiviral medications and will isolate for five days while continuing...
nbcboston.com
After Rise in Fatal ODs, Vt. Boosts Spending on Prevention Efforts
After losing ground in reversing fatal overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders in Vermont are now redoubling their efforts — including by strengthening prevention and recovery measures. "Tragically, we and the rest of the country have seen an increase in loss of life," Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, acknowledged...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 8,224 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,224 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,830,211 cases and 20,025 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 176 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
nbcboston.com
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
nbcboston.com
Washington State School Shooter Sentenced to 40 Years
A man who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Caleb Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Chance for Heavy Rain Looms Monday
Clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly dry and warm conditions – with the exception of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we’ll see a few thunderstorms firing up. Overnight, storms will diminish north but clouds will continue to thicken up along with increasing...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute
The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
nbcboston.com
Brush Fire Threat Friday With Warm and Humid Weekend Ahead
A warming trend begins Friday with temperatures into the low 90s through the weekend. Areas across the North Country will rise into the mid 80s in Vermont and New Hampshire, mid 70s to low 80s across Maine. Humidity levels will be comfortable with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Expecting mostly sunny skies Friday, aside from spotty fair weather cumulus clouds.
nbcboston.com
Crisp Start Friday Before Weekend Warm Up
Summer-like warmth continues with into the weekend. Friday morning starts relatively cool and crisp in the upper 50s for areas with elevation, low 60s across the coast. The day is hot and sunny. High temperatures across the region approach 90, with a few interior locations surpassing that. With gusty winds...
Comments / 0