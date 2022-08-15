ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, IL

wamwamfm.com

Warrant Served for Shots Fired

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested Stanley St. Cyr, 34, earlier today on a warrant for Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury. The warrant was issued after an investigation was conducted in May of 2022 by detectives and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Worthington Man Arrested for Two Armed Robberies in Vincennes

Knox Co.– A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa located at 1876 Hart Street...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes Prosecuting Attorney Kevin O’Reilly, 50, just after […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man

PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Troy Cooper, 48, of Evansville was arrested on a count of Possession of Meth. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Tony Bowman, 36, of Washington was arrested on a count of Possession of Meth. Bond was set at $2,500, bond was posted. Old Edward Velarde, 27, of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police search for suspect in multi-county police chase that hit speeds of 120 mph

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a driver after a multi-county chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour. According to Shelburn Police Deputy Chad Gilbert, the chase happened Monday and started on Highway 41 in Sullivan County. City police and county deputies tried to stop a 2006-2009 black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. Gilbert said he clocked the driver going 97 miles per hour.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
freedom929.com

AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD

(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
OLNEY, IL
newschannel20.com

Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
PARIS, IL
wtyefm.com

Sheriff’s Department and USPS Issue Scam Warning

(Undated) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam involving the postal service. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, the office received information from the postal service stating that the scam takes the form of a text message indicating an issue with the delivery of a package and includes a link to “fix the problem.” If you receive such a text, do not click on the link. The USPS will always provide a paper notice if there is an issue with deliveries. Authorities say your best course of action is to simply disregard and just delete the text. They say a similar scam involving Amazon has also been making the rounds.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Court documents: Man sentenced for embezzling over $87,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business located in Gibson County, Indiana. From April 9, 2021, to July 16, 2021, Garrett devised and executed a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper police issue notice on counterfeit money

The Jasper Police Department issued a notice to the community to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. The department has seen an increase in the amount of counterfeit money over the past year. To avoid counterfeit bills, police are reminding the public to take a second look at bills that don’t seem quite right.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
ALBION, IL
vincennespbs.org

Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation

A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
aclu-il.org

Transgender Man Denied Service at Two Downstate Walmart Stores Files Human Rights Charges

A 36-year-old transgender man from downstate Illinois filed charges of discrimination against Walmart after being denied services to cash a money order in two stores, one in Lawrenceville, and the other in Olney. The incidents, which happened in October 2021, left Skyler Hyatt feeling humiliated and embarrassed. The first incident was made more painful when a Walmart supervisor expressed disgust by rolling her eyes at Skyler.
OLNEY, IL

