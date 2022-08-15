(Undated) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam involving the postal service. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, the office received information from the postal service stating that the scam takes the form of a text message indicating an issue with the delivery of a package and includes a link to “fix the problem.” If you receive such a text, do not click on the link. The USPS will always provide a paper notice if there is an issue with deliveries. Authorities say your best course of action is to simply disregard and just delete the text. They say a similar scam involving Amazon has also been making the rounds.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO