Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Penn State
Previewing Penn State and picking an early final score for Michigan Wolverines football's seventh game of the season (Oct. 15 at The Big House).
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
Three-star ATH Zae Jennings discusses Cincinnati, Louisville visits
Colerain (Ohio) High School is known around the state of Ohio for its success with the triple option offense and 2024 three-star athlete Zae Jennings is the trigger man for the Cardinals. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound prospect plays quarterback in high school but most colleges view him as a running...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
Playoff powers to collide on Friday’s Game of the Week
Canfield will battle West Branch in the WKBN Game of the Week on Friday night.
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marquee matchup headlines Thursday’s Game of the Week
Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, WMVR will kick off football coverage Friday
The first month of high school football games covered by ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR, 105.5 FM, is set in stone. And the rock-solid pick for the season lid-lifter is Minster at Fort Loramie on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Fort Loramie’s program gets its first home opener in four years,...
Three-star QB JacQai Long recaps busy June
Three-star quarterback JacQai Long transferred from Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban this offseason and the 2024 prospect instantly became one of the top passers in the.
UCLA Women's Soccer Enters Season With New Coach, Veteran Roster
A handful of high-scoring returners, top-ranked freshmen and experienced transfers highlight Margueritte Aozasa's first squad in Westwood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Listen: Biddle on Pryor injury, what it means for Buckeyes
What does the season-ending injury to running back Evan Pryor mean for Ohio State? Dave Biddle joined the Rothman & Ice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Anthony Rothman and Matt Hayes on Tuesday to discuss that and much more about the Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment...
Archbishop Hoban advances 32 graduates from class of 2022 to college athletics
Archbishop Hoban athletic administrators Matt Bing, Corey Westover and Tim Tyrrell announced that 32 members of the class of 2022 have finalized their college academic and athletic plans. Seven of the 32 graduates are set to play football in college, including Colton Burkhart at Stone Hill, Charlie Durkin at Kent State, Keshawn Haynes and Bryce...
Hudson football looks to compete for Suburban League title
The Explorers hope their experience can lead to a Suburban League title and more
Recent 5th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent
On August 17, Kris Dunn still remains a free agent. The former fifth overall pick has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.
Comments / 0