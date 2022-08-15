Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiving corps, but despite that, signing Antonio Brown is a move they should definitely avoid. Dallas will once again look to make it THE year. Cowboys fans are notorious for claiming that it would the season they would win the title, but they still haven’t even […] The post 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Injury News: CeeDee Lamb, Jayron Kearse Don't Practice at Chargers
Receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Jayron Kearse - two critical players on the Dallas roster - are sitting out today.
'Huge for Me': Did Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko Just Make Dallas Roster?
The Dallas Cowboys left Denver with a disappointing 17-7 preseason loss. However, receiver Simi Fehoko gave them a nugget of optimism to walk away with.
Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin Bring ESPN ‘First Take' To Cowboys HQ
Stephen A. Smith and Jerry Jones will be live in Frisco on August 25.
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Cowboys & Roquan Smith Trade? Dallas Linked to Bears LB Star
Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.
Seahawks’ Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle takes surprising twist
There aren’t many quarterback competitions in training camp so far as nearly every starting spot appears to be locked up, but there is one position battle that is starting to heat up — the Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller clash between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Throughout the offseason,...
Cowboys Injury Update at L.A.: QB, 3 Stars To Practice vs. Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy ahead of this week's joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers. The thumbs-up list for the Wednesday camp workout includes corner Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr, left tackle Tyron Smith and QB Will Grier. Each of the four is important in their own...
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Cowboys 'Mock Game' VIDEO: Tyron Smith Returns from Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, getting ready to end this portion of camp before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a joint practice and a game. And Tyron Smith is back on the field as part of it all. As CowboysSI.com was first to report last week,...
