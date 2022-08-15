ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiving corps, but despite that, signing Antonio Brown is a move they should definitely avoid. Dallas will once again look to make it THE year. Cowboys fans are notorious for claiming that it would the season they would win the title, but they still haven’t even […] The post 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
Yardbarker

Cowboys Injury Update at L.A.: QB, 3 Stars To Practice vs. Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy ahead of this week's joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers. The thumbs-up list for the Wednesday camp workout includes corner Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr, left tackle Tyron Smith and QB Will Grier. Each of the four is important in their own...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Cowboyssi Com#Hall Of Fame#Cowboys Nation
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'Mock Game' VIDEO: Tyron Smith Returns from Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, getting ready to end this portion of camp before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a joint practice and a game. And Tyron Smith is back on the field as part of it all. As CowboysSI.com was first to report last week,...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy