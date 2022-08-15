ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights

AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Benzinga

Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Agilent Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Agilent Technologies A reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same...
ValueWalk

The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season

Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Footwear News

Walmart Shares Rise After Beating Earnings and Sales Expectations For Q2

Walmart beat expectations for earnings and revenues in Q2, after it slashed its outlook for the quarter last month. The big-box retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 versus an expected $1.62. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%, compared to estimates of $150.81 billion. Walmart U.S. comp-store sales were up 6.5%. Despite the beat, Walmart’s results are still relatively in line with the company’s expectations from last month, when it slashed its outlook for Q2 amid a softening in consumer spending, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. Walmart also recently said it would be cutting a number of corporate jobs. Walmart...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Applied Materials Earnings Outlook

Applied Materials AMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Applied Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79. Applied Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Target Q2 Earnings

Target TGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Target posted an EPS of $0.39. Revenue was up $877.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Sportico

WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive.  The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events.  WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
NFL
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ON Semiconductor

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on ON Semiconductor ON stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 49.3% to $2.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Wilhelmina International WHLM shares moved upwards by 16.4% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
STOCKS

