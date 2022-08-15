Read full article on original website
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights
AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Agilent Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Agilent Technologies A reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same...
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings
Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Walmart Shares Rise After Beating Earnings and Sales Expectations For Q2
Walmart beat expectations for earnings and revenues in Q2, after it slashed its outlook for the quarter last month. The big-box retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 versus an expected $1.62. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%, compared to estimates of $150.81 billion. Walmart U.S. comp-store sales were up 6.5%. Despite the beat, Walmart’s results are still relatively in line with the company’s expectations from last month, when it slashed its outlook for Q2 amid a softening in consumer spending, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. Walmart also recently said it would be cutting a number of corporate jobs. Walmart...
Applied Materials Earnings Outlook
Applied Materials AMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Applied Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79. Applied Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ZIM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: Target Q2 Earnings
Target TGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Target posted an EPS of $0.39. Revenue was up $877.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
Ship Finance International (SFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SFL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
Jack Henry & Associates Shares Slide After Q4 Results, Weak FY23 Guidance
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $477.45 million, missing the consensus of $480.12 million. For Q4, core segment revenue increased 8%, payments segment revenue increased 5%, complementary segment revenue increased 9%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 22%. EPS was $1.10,...
Analyst Ratings for ON Semiconductor
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on ON Semiconductor ON stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Home Depot (HD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Why GreenBox POS Is Trading Higher By Around 72%, Here Are 70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
GreenBox POS GBOX shares jumped 72.4% to $2.19 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL gained 42.4% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5. My Size, Inc. MYSZ surged 41.7% to $0.3566 after the company...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 49.3% to $2.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Wilhelmina International WHLM shares moved upwards by 16.4% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
