Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
AdWeek
Spotify Extends Podcast Perks to Megaphone Clients
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Spotify said Wednesday that starting September, it will extending access to its podcast insights...
AdWeek
Vice World News Sets Up Shop on Twitch
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Vice World News will become the first global news publisher with an original channel...
AdWeek
Meta Shortens Edit Window on Political Ads
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. To tackle misinformation around the November U.S. midterms, Meta will no longer allow any edits to social, political or electoral ads that have previously...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Free Ways to Promote Your Content on the Web
Imagine the ideal world of online business: you create content that is well thought out, you publish it on a functional website with an adaptive design, and readers find it on their own. But in reality, it takes more time to promote the content than to create it. The valuable content for the target audience is simply drowning in competition. Even steelworks has a blog and accounts on social networks.
AdWeek
Digging Deep Into E-Commerce With Pinterest
As social commerce continues to trend, platforms are expanding ways for merchants to get their goods in front of consumers’ eyes. Pinterest is no exception, with plans to dig even deeper into the space with new product rollouts and tools to better identify trends and ads to monetize idea pins.
Meta’s new AI chatbot can’t stop bashing Facebook
If you’re worried that artificial intelligence is getting too smart, talking to Meta’s AI chatbot might make you feel better. Launched on Friday, BlenderBot is a prototype of Meta’s conversational AI, which, according to Facebook’s parent company, can converse on nearly any topic. On the demo website, members of the public are invited to chat with the tool and share feedback with developers. The results thus far, writers at Buzzfeed and Vice have pointed out, have been rather interesting.
AdWeek
Looking for Maximum ROI? Develop a Precision Marketing Strategy
Consumers’ brand interactions today look more like a pinball bouncing off multichannel touchpoints than the traditional model of linear movement through a funnel. This complicates marketers’ age-old goal to get the right message in front of the right customer at the right time—from high-level brand awareness ads to those that drive real-time sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Dentsu's New Service Will Help Brands Build Virtual Influencers
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). As brands dive further into virtual worlds and characters, Dentsu Singapore is launching a...
AdWeek
If You Want to Reach Bigger, Diverse Audiences, Look to Digital Audio—Not TV
Half of Americans stream digital audio weekly, listening four hours a day, according to the Edison Research Share of Ear Q2 2022 report. And most audio listening happens when no visual media is available. Digital audio is also an incremental experience over video and TV consumption—and that’s a big opportunity for advertisers to reach bigger, more diverse audiences.
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Instagram added the Add Yours sticker to Reels. This sticker allows creators to enter...
AdWeek
TikTok Unveils Shopping Ads Suite of 3 Commerce Products
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). TikTok introduced its newest suite of commerce products, Shopping Ads, with the aim of...
AdWeek
The Daily Beast Launches Obsessed, a Sub-Brand Covering Entertainment
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Politics and pop culture publisher The Daily Beast has launched Obsessed, a sub-brand with a distinct landing page devoted to entertainment coverage. The move marks the latest publisher attempt to capitalize on the rising consumer and commercial interest in the streaming landscape.
Amazon Takes Tip From TikTok with Beta Test of Shoppable Videos
Watch out, TikTok. Amazon is pushing into your territory. As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (Aug. 17), the retail and tech giant is testing a feature in its mobile app that would show shoppers shareable, TikTok-style photos and video feeds of products. Right now, the feature is currently available only to a small number of employees the paper said, citing someone familiar with the beta.
AdWeek
Purpose Strategy Will Future-Proof Your Brand Through Economic Downturn
Raise your hand if you’ve noticed an astounding grocery bill in the past few months. Me too. Jacqueline Babb is a senior lecturer, director of the IMC program at Northwestern University and a member of the Adweek Academic Council.
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
knowtechie.com
Facebook is down for a ton of people right now (updated)
UPDATE 8/8/2022 3:05 PM ET: Functionality to Facebook has been restored. You can find the original report below. If you were trying to avoid work for a bit and decided to hop on social media for a bit, then bad news. Facebook is down for a ton of people right now.
ceoworld.biz
11 Tips to Utilize Google Search Like a Pro
Google is the most used search engine by people around the world. Its unparalleled ubiquity in the virtual domain is noteworthy. Such is its prevalence that the word “Googling,” synonymous with searching the web, has become a colloquial term. This article touches on the multiple practical tips that can level up your Google searching endeavor and help save time on the internet.
AdWeek
Pinterest Begins Rolling Out Hosted Checkout Experience
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Members of the Pinterest Verified Merchant Program in the U.S. who use Shopify to...
AdWeek
Indie Agency Good Apple Reaches $1 Billion in Billings
Good Apple is an independent media agency that launched in 2008 amidst financial uncertainty. Today, the agency announced $1 billion in billings for the first time in its history. The agency credits its achievement to years of hard work and the complete devotion of its employees. In addition to celebrating...
Comments / 0