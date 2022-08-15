An 8-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left seriously injured while he was riding on his scooter in Yarmouth on Saturday, according to police. Authorities received 911 calls around 9:45 a.m. saying the child had been hit by the car while riding on the scooter on Higgins Crowell Road north of Abells Road near the Yarmouth Professional Complex. The boy was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time he was struck, law enforcement said.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO