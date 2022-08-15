ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Assonet woman Joy Swartzendruber killed in New Bedford when car is sideswiped by truck

An Assonet woman was killed early Saturday morning when her car was sideswiped by a pickup truck, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Joy Swartzendruber, 45, had been pulled over on the shoulder of Route 140 northbound in New Bedford at approximately 2:30 a.m. and was standing outside her Toyota Avalon when the accident occurred, officials said in a news release. It was not clear why she had been outside of the car.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Yarmouth police say hit-and-run driver seriously injured 8-year-old boy on scooter in Cape Cod town

An 8-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left seriously injured while he was riding on his scooter in Yarmouth on Saturday, according to police. Authorities received 911 calls around 9:45 a.m. saying the child had been hit by the car while riding on the scooter on Higgins Crowell Road north of Abells Road near the Yarmouth Professional Complex. The boy was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time he was struck, law enforcement said.
YARMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Massive fire at Mattapoisett boat yard, other fires igniting across state

A massive ongoing fire Friday afternoon has reportedly destroyed buildings, cars and boats at Ned’s Point in Mattapoisett Boatyard. Crews were battling the fire that had started in the afternoon and created large, dark plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles on the horizon, according to reporting by WCVB Boston. Several fire departments were responding to the blaze that had ignited several buildings, boats and more than a dozen cars.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpers#Jaws#Vineyard Jaws Bridge
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy