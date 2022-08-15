Read full article on original website
Assonet woman Joy Swartzendruber killed in New Bedford when car is sideswiped by truck
An Assonet woman was killed early Saturday morning when her car was sideswiped by a pickup truck, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Joy Swartzendruber, 45, had been pulled over on the shoulder of Route 140 northbound in New Bedford at approximately 2:30 a.m. and was standing outside her Toyota Avalon when the accident occurred, officials said in a news release. It was not clear why she had been outside of the car.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Yarmouth police say hit-and-run driver seriously injured 8-year-old boy on scooter in Cape Cod town
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left seriously injured while he was riding on his scooter in Yarmouth on Saturday, according to police. Authorities received 911 calls around 9:45 a.m. saying the child had been hit by the car while riding on the scooter on Higgins Crowell Road north of Abells Road near the Yarmouth Professional Complex. The boy was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time he was struck, law enforcement said.
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
GoFundMe set up for victims of Mattapoisett Boatyard fire
After a major fire destroyed buildings, cars and boats at injured at least one person at a boat yard in Mattapoisett on Friday, a GoFundMe has been set up to help those affected by the incident. David Horne, who described himself as a “lifelong friend” of Mattapoisett Boatyard, set up...
Massive fire at Mattapoisett boat yard, other fires igniting across state
A massive ongoing fire Friday afternoon has reportedly destroyed buildings, cars and boats at Ned’s Point in Mattapoisett Boatyard. Crews were battling the fire that had started in the afternoon and created large, dark plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles on the horizon, according to reporting by WCVB Boston. Several fire departments were responding to the blaze that had ignited several buildings, boats and more than a dozen cars.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 prize won in Mashpee on Saturday
A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was claimed in Mashpee on Saturday, the biggest prize won in the state that day. The winning ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was purchased at Garrett’s Family Market in Mashpee. Overall, there were more than 160 winning lottery tickets worth at...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize and $100,000 prize won Thursday
The top lottery prize won in Massachusetts Thursday was a $4 million prize. The prize was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash.” It was sold at Girlies Variety Stores in Taunton. A $100,000 prize was also claimed Thursday. It was won off of the game “Millions.”...
William Viera faces gun charges after officials say he used 3D printer to make ghost guns
In messages and photographs viewed by federal agents, William Viera, of Taunton, is alleged to have provided self-incriminating evidence that he had a 3D printer in order to make guns that he planned on selling. Gun frames and receivers can be made from 3D printers to create what is referred...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Holbrook man wins $2 million prize, plans to use money for retirement
A Massachusetts man plans to use his massive, multimillion-dollar lottery prize for a practical purpose: retirement. David Watts of Holbrook won the $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. He bought the winning ticket at...
