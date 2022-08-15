Read full article on original website
DOJ asks state regulators to back off investigation into FirstEnergy bribery case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Federal prosecutors who brought a sweeping criminal case against FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are now asking state regulators to hold off on their own investigations into the matter. In a...
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much
Just after he signed a bill dramatically restricting abortion on April 11, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed great respect for the courts and the rule of law. But more than three years later — in a case involving Republican gerrymandering — DeWine’s staff seems to be saying he doesn’t have to listen to the […] The post DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
Big Ohio donors to GOP group behind Nan Whaley attack ad include DeWine appointees, state contractors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican group now airing a TV ad to help Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election this year has received big-dollar donations from DeWine appointees to state boards and companies that do business with the state, public records show. The Republican Governors Association’s campaign arm, the RGA...
Ohio shows unfairness of government by a gerrymandered GOP supermajority
I can’t help but point out the fatal flaw in Ted Diadiun’s thinking on the issue of abortion (“Vote of support for Roe reversal,” Aug. 14), that “we can at least all agree that resolving it at the ballot box is a fair solution.” It would certainly be fair if all states allowed their citizens to put the question to a vote: It’s already clear that many states (ours included) will not.
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality
Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Ohio Voters In Seven More Cities Will Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization At The Ballot This November
Ohio voters in at least seven cities will get a chance to join many of their neighboring jurisdictions in enacting local marijuana decriminalization at the ballot this November. Activists targeted more than a dozen cities for this year’s election, collecting signatures to place cannabis reform initiatives on local ballots. The...
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) - Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference.
Columbia Gas to offer flat-rate payment plan ahead of winter heating costs
TOLEDO, Ohio — With autumn just around the corner, outdoor temperatures will drop and indoor temperatures will increase as consumers crank up the thermostat. Heating a building among chilly and often freezing Ohio temperatures can get costly, making it difficult for families to budget month-to-month in the winter months when the cost of heating is not only higher, but dependent on the severity of the weather. To counteract this uncertainty, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Ohio's largest natural gas utility, is offering a "budget plan."
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st
Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
