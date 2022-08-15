ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much

Just after he signed a bill dramatically restricting abortion on April 11, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed great respect for the courts and the rule of law. But more than three years later — in a case involving Republican gerrymandering — DeWine’s staff seems to be saying he doesn’t have to listen to the […] The post DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
newsnet5

DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio shows unfairness of government by a gerrymandered GOP supermajority

I can’t help but point out the fatal flaw in Ted Diadiun’s thinking on the issue of abortion (“Vote of support for Roe reversal,” Aug. 14), that “we can at least all agree that resolving it at the ballot box is a fair solution.” It would certainly be fair if all states allowed their citizens to put the question to a vote: It’s already clear that many states (ours included) will not.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
WHITEHALL, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality

Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstenergy#Bribery#Fbi Agents#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#Republican#Firstenergy Corp#Gop#House
WTOL 11

Columbia Gas to offer flat-rate payment plan ahead of winter heating costs

TOLEDO, Ohio — With autumn just around the corner, outdoor temperatures will drop and indoor temperatures will increase as consumers crank up the thermostat. Heating a building among chilly and often freezing Ohio temperatures can get costly, making it difficult for families to budget month-to-month in the winter months when the cost of heating is not only higher, but dependent on the severity of the weather. To counteract this uncertainty, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Ohio's largest natural gas utility, is offering a "budget plan."
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
WOUB

An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
OHIO STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st

Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy