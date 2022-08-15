SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman fought off a carjacker in Akron Wednesday evening, said police. The woman told police she was in the area of W. Market Street and West Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up behind her and an armed man got out and ran up to her car.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO