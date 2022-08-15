Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
whbc.com
Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.
whbc.com
Youngster Killed in Pedestrian-SUV Crash
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 3-year-old was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in Akron. Reporting officers say the little girl ran into a parking lot on Palmetto Avenue and into the path of an SUV… Speed and alcohol are said NOT to be factors.
whbc.com
Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Woman fights off carjacker with pepper-spray, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman fought off a carjacker in Akron Wednesday evening, said police. The woman told police she was in the area of W. Market Street and West Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up behind her and an armed man got out and ran up to her car.
whbc.com
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
whbc.com
Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot
CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
whbc.com
Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man’s Arrest Following Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No additional arrests were made in Akron Monday night after police say a small but hostile crowd gathered around police officers making an arrest. That forced them to do their work at another location. Akron police say they were trying to arrest...
whbc.com
EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
Body found tangled in live powerlines
Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found hanging in an electrical substation.
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
cleveland19.com
New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A shooting at a pool party over the weekend leaves one man dead and four others injured. 19 News asked tough questions to one person who could have pulled the plug on the party. Bilal Johnson told 19 News he sublet a space near Bessemer Avenue and...
whbc.com
‘We Believe’ Event at Harmont Park on Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday there’s another Canton safety forces community event. Canton police, fire and EMS will be at Harmont Park on Harmont Avenue NE starting at 4:00 p.m., bringing food, but hoping mainly for a neighborhood “meet and greet”. It’s part...
Man killed in fiery crash on I-90 near West 41st Street
One person is dead and three others were hospitalized after a fiery crash that left two cars damaged on I-90 near West 41st Street early Friday morning.
