Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Suspects sought after apartment vandalized in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for suspects after an apartment on Main Street was vandalized Tuesday evening. According to police, a baseball bat was used to break the apartment windows just after 6 p.m. Police are trying to identify a group of at least seven people who...
Auburn Police, Cayuga County Sheriff, & Auburn Hospital Hosting Food Drive Competition
Local law enforcement are challenging Auburn Community Hospital in a food collection drive. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department are holding a competition with the hospital for non perishable items to be donated at the this year’s Tomato Fest; from there the food will go to county food pantries.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Upstate Horror: 12 Year Old Shot In The Head At Candlelight Vigil
Shots rang out at a candlelight vigil in Upstate New York on Tuesday night, leaving a 12-year-old shot in the face. Now police are struggling to find even basic leads and information as a community refuses to cooperate in the investigation. The vigil was being held on Columbia Street in...
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
Former APEX Tool Site Cleanup Begins
The former APEX Tool site on Cortland’s East side has been a sight for sore eyes for years since the closure of the facility back in 2015. Since then, company’s have come in, taken what they wanted, and then left. What remained was debris that was not only unsightly to see, but potentially dangerous.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY
A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase
A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
Former Endicott and Owego Police K9 Passes Away
A police K9 that spent the majority of her career in Endicott has passed away. According to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated Facebook page, K9 Tarah was born in November 2007 and worked with the Endicott Police Department from 2008 to 2020 and the Owego Police Department from 2020 until she passed away on Monday.
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
Kubota UTV stolen from Windsor School District
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public about information regarding a Kubota UTV that was stolen from the Windsor School District.
Cayuga County Sheriff on Bringing SF Chief Peenstra Onboard in 2023
Several local law enforcement agencies will see some changes within their ranks at the start of 2023. In Cayuga County, Sheriff Brian Schenck will welcome a new Undersheriff, current Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra. Sheriff Schenck says the transition process for Chief Peenstra will likely begin in December. Peenstra...
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
IPD Officer Barksdale retires
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of the Ithaca Police Department has retired. In December, an agreement was reached between Christine Barksdale and IPD over a discrimination lawsuit, which the newly retired officer filed in January 2020. The agreement allowed Ms. Barksdale, who served 25 years as a police...
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union
Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
