myfox28columbus.com
Goose rescued by Westerville police officers after getting caught in fishing line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Westerville police officers took time to help out a goose in distress on Monday. According to a social media post from the Westerville Police Department, two officers responded to a goose that had fishing line wrapped around its neck. Officers Gullett and Ruth were...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police searching for suspects who stole Lego Star Wars from Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole LEGO Star Wars sets from Meijer. Police said the two suspects stole from the Meijer located on Hilliard Rome Road. An asset protection detective at Meijer witnessed a man use a fake bar code while scanning...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspect who stole woman's car, tried using her credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and credit cards on August 8. Police shared a social media post asking the public if they recognized the suspect pictured below. The robbery happened along Reynolds Avenue. A woman told...
myfox28columbus.com
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
myfox28columbus.com
Teens in stolen Hyundai try ramming Whitehall police cruiser to get away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the 16-year-old driver of a stolen Hyundai laughed as Whitehall officers pulled him out of the car, moments after he tried to ram their cruisers to get away. "These juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions," Deputy Chief Dan Kelso...
myfox28columbus.com
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
myfox28columbus.com
Juvenile involved in crash in stolen Hyundai was hurt in similar crash last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident involving several juveniles and a stolen Hyundai in northeast Columbus sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday morning. One of the injured teens also was involved in last month's crash at Fifth and Peters avenues that killed two boys, also involving a stolen Hyundai.
myfox28columbus.com
21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
myfox28columbus.com
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
myfox28columbus.com
Semiconductor chip shortage creates cruiser shortage for Central Ohio law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has driven some local police departments to consider drastic changes. "It's kind of a perfect storm problem is what you hear from the chiefs," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispin said. Crispin is the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association....
myfox28columbus.com
13-year-old charged after accidentally shooting 11-year-old, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was charged after accidentally shooting another teen Monday evening, police say. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus around 9:30 p.m. Columbus police said officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot...
myfox28columbus.com
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
myfox28columbus.com
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly 2018 shooting of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found guilty in the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, a Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison. Mario Wade, 23, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and was immediately sentenced to 72 years to life in prison in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams II and Marlazia Jones-Mattox, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said.
myfox28columbus.com
Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
myfox28columbus.com
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
myfox28columbus.com
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered. The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9. “I was scared at first but then again, I wasn’t...
myfox28columbus.com
Frankie the Asian Elephant celebrates 1st birthday with bubble party at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is throwing one of its elephants a bubble-themed birthday party Tuesday!. Frankie is an Asian elephant calf who loves bubbles and is eager to celebrate his special day. His party was previously scheduled for June 16, his actual birthday, but...
myfox28columbus.com
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
