Grove City, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Teens in stolen Hyundai try ramming Whitehall police cruiser to get away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the 16-year-old driver of a stolen Hyundai laughed as Whitehall officers pulled him out of the car, moments after he tried to ram their cruisers to get away. "These juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions," Deputy Chief Dan Kelso...
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Dog#Fbi#Jackson Township Ems#Samaritan
myfox28columbus.com

Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

13-year-old charged after accidentally shooting 11-year-old, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was charged after accidentally shooting another teen Monday evening, police say. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus around 9:30 p.m. Columbus police said officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced in deadly 2018 shooting of pregnant woman and her boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found guilty in the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, a Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison. Mario Wade, 23, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and was immediately sentenced to 72 years to life in prison in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams II and Marlazia Jones-Mattox, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
COLUMBUS, OH

