ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Comments / 9

C.E. Prosser
2d ago

Good grief someone go to the local animal shelter and adopt a senior cat for this poor woman. She needs an aide who can go over every 2 days to clean the little box. I would volunteer if I lived closer! No elderly person deserves to be lonely or isolated. She needs a real companion.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina

No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Tri Development Center
live5news.com

Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
GEORGIA STATE
ciu.edu

The Last Sweet Mile: A story of brotherly love

Columbia International University alumnus Gary Levi and his brother Allen had a brotherly bond — that is, both familial and spiritual. And that bond is still being noticed, years after Gary’s death. It’s detailed in a book a written by Allen titled “The Last Sweet Mile,” discussing how...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

4 Floating Obstacle Courses Over Water in Georgia and South Carolina

Need something different but also super fun to cool off during the summer and get out all your kids’ energy? Here are four floating obstacle courses in South Carolina and Georgia to do just that. Floating obstacle courses are one of my new favorite summer activities. Here’s why:
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy