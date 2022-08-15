Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
51-year-old man killed at Dallas car wash, police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at a car wash last week.On Aug. 11, police said 51-year-old John Woodberry was shot and killed at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash at 7171 American Way. Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Romano at 214-470-4876 or emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.
Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
News Channel 25
Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police
DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
North Texas woman arrested on murder charge in husband's drowning
DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police. Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday...
fox4news.com
Man shot by Richland Hills police was arrested two days prior on assault, weapons charges
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The armed man shot and killed by Richland Hills police in Tarrant County last week had been arrested on assault and weapons charges just two days prior to the incident. Darrel Glen Hood, 32, was identified as the man shot and killed by officers Friday. Hood...
A 'minor crash' ends in fatal shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway after a “minor accident” led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
News Channel 25
'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Worth
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in Fort Worth where police say the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. on Northeast 28th near Deen Road
Juvenile arrested after 'threats of violence' toward DeSoto ISD school, police say
DESOTO, Texas — A juvenile in Mansfield has been arrested after authorities responded to four DeSoto ISD schools on Tuesday in regards to "threats of violence," police said. DeSoto police said the suspect, who was not identified, allegedly made a 911 call and made threats toward Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in the morning.
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
News Channel 25
Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case. On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police have...
Three Fort Worth ISD kids escape injury after bus overturns
Some kids in Fort Worth had an adventurous ride into school this morning. At around 7:30 a.m., a Fort Worth ISD bus with three kids onboard got into a minor crash with a passenger vehicle on East Rosedale St. in the Stop Six neighborhood.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over Accident
A Fort Worth ISD school bus was involved in a roll-over accident.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. Fort Worth ISD confirmed that a school bus was involved in a roll-over accident. The bus was full of students. According to Fox 4, Fort Worth police said the incident happened a little before 7:30 a.m. as a passenger vehicle made a lane change as the bus was traveling east, forcing the bus to jump a curb and ended up tipping over on its side, sliding several feet into a grassy lot.
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
WFAA
