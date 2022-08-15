ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

51-year-old man killed at Dallas car wash, police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at a car wash last week.On Aug. 11, police said 51-year-old John Woodberry was shot and killed at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash at 7171 American Way. Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Romano at 214-470-4876 or emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police

DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son

Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

A 'minor crash' ends in fatal shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway after a “minor accident” led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#South University Drive
News Channel 25

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377. 
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case. On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police have...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over Accident

A Fort Worth ISD school bus was involved in a roll-over accident.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. Fort Worth ISD confirmed that a school bus was involved in a roll-over accident. The bus was full of students. According to Fox 4, Fort Worth police said the incident happened a little before 7:30 a.m. as a passenger vehicle made a lane change as the bus was traveling east, forcing the bus to jump a curb and ended up tipping over on its side, sliding several feet into a grassy lot.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
347
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy