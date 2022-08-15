ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public

Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
KRMG

Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began

TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country. The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.
TULSA, OK
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KRMG

OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman

HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
HOUMA, LA
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Community Policy