Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
Police: Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at apartment
Police: Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at apartment The property manager called 911 told dispatchers that he had allegedly seen blood in the hallway and heard a woman screaming. (NCD)
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
Police: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after Massachusetts beach fight
Police: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after Massachusetts beach fight At least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and likely will undergo surgery, police said. (NCD)
SUV slides 50 feet down embankment into creek, closing canyon road in Colorado
According to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed at about 7:30 AM on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns. The Denver Channel reports that this closure was due to the recovery of an SUV that slid off the road and 50 feet down an embankment into the adjacent creek.
10-year-old boy loses part of leg in shark attack while snorkeling in Florida
MIAMI — A boy had to have part of his leg surgically amputated after he was attacked by a shark while swimming with his family in the water off the Florida Keys. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on Looe Key Reef with his family on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten by a shark, CNN reported.
Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public
Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
School bus crashes into Ohio house, driver taken to hospital, no students injured
School bus crashes into Ohio house, driver taken to hospital, no students injured The bus driver was trapped after the crash but eventually was removed and taken to the hospital. (NCD)
Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing
It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing. New Digital Colorado License Plates. Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Thousands of tarantulas soon to march around Colorado – here's where to see them
Make sure you keep those tents zipped up at night. A storm of tarantulas is about to start marching around Colorado as they seek out mates, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Every year, 10,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of...
Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began
TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country. The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman
HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
