Cameron Smith's No.1 ranking dreams derailed by penalty as Will Zalatoris claims first Tour win at FedEx St Jude Championship

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris denounces ex-mentor’s profane messages toward Dan Hicks, Brad Faxon
Will Zalatoris won his first PGA Tour event in wild, dramatic fashion on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Three days later, Zalatoris was still giddy about his epic putting performance down the stretch and over the three-hole playoff victory against Sepp Straka, but he also attempted to extinguish one big distraction.
Serena Williams declines on-court interview and skips press conference after losing what might be the second-last match of career
Williams was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British teenager Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role
Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
Golf.com
How 2 simple swing tweaks helped me hit the ball better than ever
One of the benefits of working in the golf industry is access to some of the brightest minds in the game. And one area where that benefit is greater than all others is in the instruction space. Before I started working at GOLF.com over two years ago, I’d never taken...
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
Golf.com
4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap
Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
CNN
