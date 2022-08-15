Read full article on original website
KVUE
Round Rock ISD welcomes students back to school
Round Rock ISD students head back to school Wednesday. Sam Soto, principal of Bluebonnet Elementary School, joined KVUE Daybreak's Dominique Newland.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school
Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
KVUE
Pflugerville ISD students head back to school
Pflugerville ISD students return to the classroom Tuesday. The district has implemented a lot of new information regarding safety, transportation and lunch services.
Leander ISD projected to pay $36.2M in recapture—highest amount in district history
The projected $36.2 million recapture payment will be Leander ISD's highest payment ever and first since 2014-15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD is expecting to pay $36.2 million back to the state in recapture for the 2022-2023 school year—the district’s first recapture payment in eight years. LISD’s large...
As school gets underway, district police hope communication minimizes threats
AUSTIN, Texas — School halls are filling with students this week across Central Texas. "Let's make it a great year. Let's make it a safe year. Let's talk to each other, communicate when we need to," Lake Travis ISD Police Chief Andy Michael said. The 2022-23 school year marks...
Hays CISD superintendent explains new security plan to respond to emergencies in 2 minutes
The Hays Consolidated Independent School District will have a school police force of 15 officers to patrol all 26 schools.
Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
How Hutto ISD food specialists craft the district's menus
HUTTO, Texas — Returning to school is busy, exciting and fun for students – and with all that excitement, kids are bound to get hungry. Food specialists with Hutto ISD say having a full stomach is necessary for students to make good grades. Dieticians and food service experts go the extra mile to make sure the district's students can eat something tasty and healthy.
Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
Austin City Council to vote on raising their salaries by 40%
Members of Austin City Council will vote Wednesday on whether they take home a larger paycheck in 2023.
Three Austin bonds set for November ballot total more than $3 billion
AUSTIN, Texas — This November election, Austin residents will get to decide on three bond packages. The City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College all voted to approve bonds totaling more than $3 billion. The City of Austin's affordable housing bond is $350 million. Austin ISD's bond...
Austin Public Library reopening some libraries for Sunday services
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Sept. 11, six local libraries will be opening on Sundays – something that hasn't been seen since Austin Public Library was forced to make pandemic-related changes in 2020. The Central Library, four branch libraries and the Austin History Center will soon be open...
Pollos Asados El Norteno opens Hutto location
Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck in Austin. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Mexican restaurant Pollos Asados El Norteno opened a location at 133 E. Front St., Ste. 500, Hutto, in late July. The restaurant's menu includes an array of authentic Mexican food, such as gorditas, tortas and its signature roasted chicken. Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck, but it has since opened brick-and-mortar restaurants in Austin and Hutto. 512-642-6180. www.pollosasadoselnorteno.com.
Williamson County increases rent allowance for Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties
County Judge Bill Gravell, who is running for re-election Nov. 8, said Aug. 16 that Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties has provided 180,000 meals to Williamson County in the last 12 months through the Meals on Wheels program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved increasing...
Verbal abuse at games pushes referee group to enact policy
For years, schools have seen far fewer referees lacing up their cleats to officiate games.
