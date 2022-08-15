ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB

After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GIDDINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school

Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Celina, TX
Hutto, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Hutto, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Back To School#Hutto Isd
KVUE

How Hutto ISD food specialists craft the district's menus

HUTTO, Texas — Returning to school is busy, exciting and fun for students – and with all that excitement, kids are bound to get hungry. Food specialists with Hutto ISD say having a full stomach is necessary for students to make good grades. Dieticians and food service experts go the extra mile to make sure the district's students can eat something tasty and healthy.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Public Library reopening some libraries for Sunday services

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Sept. 11, six local libraries will be opening on Sundays – something that hasn't been seen since Austin Public Library was forced to make pandemic-related changes in 2020. The Central Library, four branch libraries and the Austin History Center will soon be open...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pollos Asados El Norteno opens Hutto location

Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck in Austin. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Mexican restaurant Pollos Asados El Norteno opened a location at 133 E. Front St., Ste. 500, Hutto, in late July. The restaurant's menu includes an array of authentic Mexican food, such as gorditas, tortas and its signature roasted chicken. Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck, but it has since opened brick-and-mortar restaurants in Austin and Hutto. 512-642-6180. www.pollosasadoselnorteno.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County increases rent allowance for Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties

County Judge Bill Gravell, who is running for re-election Nov. 8, said Aug. 16 that Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties has provided 180,000 meals to Williamson County in the last 12 months through the Meals on Wheels program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved increasing...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy