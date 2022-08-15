ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
Covid’s aftershocks are only beginning to be seen

Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don’t worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
