Read full article on original website
Related
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
POLITICO
Covid’s aftershocks are only beginning to be seen
Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don’t worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn
Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moderna's vaccine that targets the omicron variant gets its first approval as British regulators authorize it
LONDON — British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant. In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills
Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Mum wants to get on a plane after testing positive for Covid – and people are not impressed
A MUM has faced backlash online for suggesting she might get on a flight after testing positive for Covid. There are no legal requirements to isolate after contracting Covid in the UK but the rules vary in different countries. However, she said she was considering taking the trip anyway, despite...
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3