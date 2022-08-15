Read full article on original website
Throwing the boss under the bus! Meta's new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 calls Mark Zuckerberg 'creepy and manipulative' and says his business practices are 'not always ethical'
Meta's new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 has some rather strong opinions about its boss, Mark Zuckerberg. In response to questions from journalists, the new chatbot described the CEO as 'creepy and manipulative' and said that his business practices are 'not always ethical'. BlenderBot 3, which gives answers by searching the...
technewstoday.com
How to Search on TikTok Without an Account?
Using TikTok without an account provides you anonymity without giving away your online presence. If you want to fill up your entertainment quota, you can do it without an account on TikTok. There are several ways you can try to search videos and profiles. You can launch the TikTok app, browse TikTok on PC, and search the videos.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
BBC
Chinese internet giants hand algorithm data to government
Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, Tiktok-owner ByteDance and Tencent have shared details of their algorithms with China's regulators for the first time. Algorithms decide what users see and the order they see it in - and are critical to driving the growth of social media platforms. They are closely guarded...
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
The Verge
Xiaomi’s CyberOne robot shows us what to expect from Tesla’s promised Optimus bot
Chinese tech company Xiaomi — perhaps best known in the West for ripping off Apple’s designs — has unveiled a prototype bipedal robot: the slick-looking CyberOne. The bot was unveiled last week, and, judging from a brief demo, can do little more than walk across a stage. However, the CyberOne does show us the current state of robot development for a non-specialized company like Xiaomi and offers valuable context as to what we might expect from a, uh, rather similar looking bipedal bot: Tesla’s much-hyped Optimus robot, due to be unveiled as a prototype later this year on September 30th.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Snapchat+ Tops 1 Million Paying Customers, Adds Four New Features
It’s not going to make much of a dent to offset Snap’s stalling ad business, but the company is touting that it has signed up more than 1 million subscribers for Snapchat+, its service that provides exclusive access to pre-release and experimental features. Snapchat+ hit the one-million mark a little over six weeks after launching the $3.99-per-month service at the end of June. On Monday, Snap is introducing four new features for Snapchat+: priority Story replies, making your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars; post-view emoji, letting you select an emoji friends will see after they view your Snaps; new...
Chinese scientists allegedly develop ‘clothes rack’ like anti-stealth radar
The Chinese anti-stealth radar uses waves that are more than a meter long and have a frequency of only 3.3 feet, says report.
China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
Meet new Meta COO Javier Olivan, the 'super-low-ego, humble' company veteran filling Sheryl Sandberg's large shoes who rarely uses Facebook or Instagram
Javier "Javi" Olivan has worked at Facebook for 15 years and is largely to thank for the company's meteoric global dominance.
Amazon Takes Tip From TikTok with Beta Test of Shoppable Videos
Watch out, TikTok. Amazon is pushing into your territory. As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (Aug. 17), the retail and tech giant is testing a feature in its mobile app that would show shoppers shareable, TikTok-style photos and video feeds of products. Right now, the feature is currently available only to a small number of employees the paper said, citing someone familiar with the beta.
Tesla's 'full self-driving' feature may have finally met its match
"Full self-driving," the controversially named driver-assist feature from Tesla, may have finally met its match.
Google shows off robots by having them retrieve and deliver snacks
Employees at Google have just made a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, all because they were too lazy to get their own snacks from office break rooms.
The Verge
Microsoft Dev Box now ready for developers to try cloud-powered workstations
Microsoft is now allowing developers to access a preview version of its Microsoft Dev Box cloud-powered workstations. The software giant announced Microsoft Dev Box earlier this year, and it’s effectively an easy way for developer to spin up powerful cloud PCs for testing applications. Dev Box includes apps and services designed specifically for developers to quickly access preconfigured workstations.
The Verge
Google adds AI language skills to Alphabet’s helper robots to better understand humans
Google’s parent company Alphabet is bringing together two of its most ambitious research projects — robotics and AI language understanding — in an attempt to make a “helper robot” that can understand natural language commands. Since 2019, Alphabet been developing robots that can carry out...
Oracle is taking a close look at TikTok algorithms to check for any snooping
Oracle has begun auditing the algorithms of social media giant TikTok in order to ensure they are not being manipulated by Chinese authorities. As reported by Axios, (opens in new tab) the US cloud giant has already started examining both TikTok’s algorithms and content moderation models following long-running concerns about collusion between the Chinese government and TikTok parent company ByteDance.
