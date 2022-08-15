ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash

By Jack Anstine
 2 days ago
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the interstate was down to one lane of traffic was passing between two firetrucks Monday morning due to an injury crash. Police say the crash is non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile on I-35 southbound near Levee Road, a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder is causing backup. It is expected to be cleared by around 7:30 a.m., according to Kansas City scout.

It is not yet known when all lanes of traffic on NB I-35 will reopen.

kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest Locally

Missouri Highway Patrol reported one arrest in the local area on Wednesday morning. 5:24 am – 48-year-old Jonathan W Hoyt of Overland Park, Kansas was arrested for alleged DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. The subject is being held at the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail.
KCTV 5

Man run over and killed in parking lot hit-and-run in South Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who has been in the hospital since being run over in a parking lot hit-and-run last month died Monday, as police still look for the driver. Officers were called to the parking lot across from the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive south of Longview Road on the night of July 30 in response to a collision. There they found a man in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until his death over two weeks later, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KMZU

Injuries sustained in multi vehicle collision

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - A multi vehicle accident yesterday afternoon injured a Cameron resident according to law enforcement. The report by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 23- year-old Timothy Sifers was the driver of a vehicle that hit the back of a towed unit being pulled by another driver. Northbound traffic on I-35 had slowed due to congestion, according to the report.
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing lifesaving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE

A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

BATES CITY MAN INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 34- year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn McHenry traveled into the path of a motorcycle ridden by Michael Kuhns. After striking the vehicle, the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and Kuhns was ejected. McHenry’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Route Z.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
