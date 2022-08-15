ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germans face higher bills as tax aids natural gas importers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSuYQ_0hHdjPoo00
FILE Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Germans are facing a new tax on natural gas use that could cost the average household several hundred euros a year and is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. An association of gas pipeline operators set the level at 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour under legislation passed by the German parliament. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germans are facing a new tax on natural gas use that could cost the average household several hundred euros a year and is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine.

An association of gas pipeline operators on Monday set the level at 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour under legislation passed by the German parliament, which had an expected range of 1 to 5 cents. The tax on gas that is used to heat homes in winter and generate electricity is set to take effect in October and run through the beginning of April. It will not show up in utility bills until November or December.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has said the tax will mean added costs of several hundred euros per year for an average household. The government is seeking ways to soften the blow through financial assistance for poorer households and a proposed break on value-added tax. Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted Monday that “we will leave no one behind” amid the higher costs.

The gas tax will raise money to compensate importers of Russian gas whose contracts with city utilities do not permit them to pass on the costs of surging natural gas prices. Russia has sharply cut back supplies of natural gas that costs less under long-term contracts, forcing importers to purchase much more expensive gas on the spot market to fulfill their obligations.

The government has agreed to bail out the largest importer, Uniper. Habeck said that 12 importers have applied for help and would receive 34 billion euros ($34.7 billion), or about 90% of their exceptional costs, the dpa news agency reported.

He said Monday that the choice was not between a tax and no tax: “The alternative would have been the collapse of the German energy market.”

Energy-intensive businesses urged the government to limit the burdens from the new tax. Steel producers said it would cost them 500 million euros annually, while the VDMA association of mechanical engineering firms — a pillar of Germany’s export-oriented economy — warned that the tax was “a significant burden” on top of soaring natural gas prices.

Russia’s state-owned gas exporter Gazprom has dialed back shipments to Europe, leading to charges the Kremlin is using the resulting gas shortage to drive up prices and pressure European Union governments over their support for Ukraine and over sanctions against Russia following the invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Natural Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Germans#Russian
TheStreet

Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

Gasoline prices continue to fall in a handful of states to $2.99 a gallon, marking the 50th consecutive day of declines and giving consumers a reprieve as high inflation rates have walloped their budgets. Gas stations in Oklahoma and Kansas are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.99 as of Aug. 4,...
INDIANA STATE
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Monday denied a family’s attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country’s security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. His family’s lawsuit, filed in Washington last year against Iran, says he developed the illness and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.
LAW
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
BBC

Nationalise big five energy firms to cut bills, say Greens

The Green Party is calling for the UK's big five energy suppliers to be nationalised and for prices to be returned to October 2021 levels. This would cut average household costs by more than £2,000 a year, it says. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP want energy prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy