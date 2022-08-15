ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WalletHub releases 2022’s best states to live in. See where New York ranked.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYEb6_0hHdjH0E00

New York has been listed as the third best state to live in, according to a new study .

WalletHub released new findings in its 2022 list of the Best States to Live in the United States. The site compared affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety in each state to determine the best and worst places to live.

Achieving the first spot is Massachusetts followed by New Jersey, New York, Idaho and Virginia.

They also compared housing costs. In order, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansa and Ohio were the lowest while Nevada, Florida, Oregon, Hawaii and California sat at the highest.

For the full list, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Officials: State trooper, driver who struck deer hit by drunk driver on Route 44

A Connecticut State Trooper and a pedestrian were struck by a drunk driver in Mansfield, police say. The incident happened Monday at the intersection of Route 44. Hope Herzog, 19, of Columbia, Connecticut, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault with a motor vehicle, and operating a cellphone while driving without a hands-free device.
COLUMBIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
105.5 The Fan

The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States

According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

America's Hottest Zip Code Gets Almost Seven Feet of Snow a Year

For decades, Americans have been moving South and West, abandoning the so-called rust-belt states for warmer and sunnier locations like Florida, Texas and, until recently, California. And, at least until the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates this year, stories of bidding wars and multiple offers for million dollar shacks...
POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. Western States Deadlocked On Cutting Colorado River Use

Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region's driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Economy#Kansa
News 12

DOJ: 9 mafia members and associates charged, including Nassau detective

The Department of Justice announced a Genovese and Bonanno organized crime takedown that included the arrest of a Nassau County Police Department detective. The DOJ says “two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses.”. Eight defendants were...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday

Rockland County has declared a stage 2 modified water emergency. It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday. Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert say that the dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
IDAHO STATE
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy