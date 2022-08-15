WalletHub releases 2022’s best states to live in. See where New York ranked.

New York has been listed as the third best state to live in, according to a new study .

WalletHub released new findings in its 2022 list of the Best States to Live in the United States. The site compared affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety in each state to determine the best and worst places to live.

Achieving the first spot is Massachusetts followed by New Jersey, New York, Idaho and Virginia.

They also compared housing costs. In order, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansa and Ohio were the lowest while Nevada, Florida, Oregon, Hawaii and California sat at the highest.

For the full list, click here .