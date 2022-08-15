ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Area Lions Club elects annual officers

From The Tribune staff reports  TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Lions Club elected its annual officers for the 2022-2023 year on July 16, 2022. The Trussville Area Lions Club was Chartered in September 2021. Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Its 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs serve […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Witches Ride call for sponsors

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Witches Ride Committee invites business owners to contribute to the success of this year’s event through sponsorship opportunities. Trussville Witches Ride, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is “witchy women riding for a local cause,” is preparing for this year’s ride through the historic Cahaba Homestead on […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
uab.edu

Jack to retire after a decade as dean of Collat School of Business

Jack joined UAB in 2001 and taught courses in operations and supply chain management. He served as associate dean from 2008 to 2012 before becoming interim dean in 2012, and was selected as dean of the school in April 2013. Under Jack’s leadership, the school saw its student enrollment grow...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale Council approves resolutions regarding new library facility, Ruffner athletic facility

By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – After much deliberation and hearing from residents, the Irondale City Council passed two motions, each with a 4-1 vote, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, concerning contracts for professional design, architectural and engineering services for a new park and athletic facility at Ruffner Park and a new state-of-the-art library for the city […]
IRONDALE, AL
Bham Now

UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

