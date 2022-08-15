Read full article on original website
Trussville Area Lions Club elects annual officers
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Lions Club elected its annual officers for the 2022-2023 year on July 16, 2022. The Trussville Area Lions Club was Chartered in September 2021. Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Its 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs serve […]
Trussville Witches Ride call for sponsors
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Witches Ride Committee invites business owners to contribute to the success of this year’s event through sponsorship opportunities. Trussville Witches Ride, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is “witchy women riding for a local cause,” is preparing for this year’s ride through the historic Cahaba Homestead on […]
uab.edu
Jack to retire after a decade as dean of Collat School of Business
Jack joined UAB in 2001 and taught courses in operations and supply chain management. He served as associate dean from 2008 to 2012 before becoming interim dean in 2012, and was selected as dean of the school in April 2013. Under Jack’s leadership, the school saw its student enrollment grow...
Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year
From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
wbrc.com
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city is changing the Division of Youth Services into a department, and funneling $3.1 million to their community improvement efforts. “We have to put more resources, commitment, time and a sense of urgency into supporting our youth,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The hope is...
Irondale Council approves resolutions regarding new library facility, Ruffner athletic facility
By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – After much deliberation and hearing from residents, the Irondale City Council passed two motions, each with a 4-1 vote, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, concerning contracts for professional design, architectural and engineering services for a new park and athletic facility at Ruffner Park and a new state-of-the-art library for the city […]
Bham Now
New entrepreneurial coworking and event space opening in Woodlawn, August 20
POLARIS, a new flexible co-working and event space in Woodlawn, is holding their grand opening on Saturday, August 20 beginning at 3PM. Located at 5521 1st Avenue South, 35212, the event is free and open to the public. Creators Wanted. The new location is geared toward bringing together entrepreneurs, dynamic...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
Birmingham high school choir director believes music can take you places (like Carnegie Hall)
Zachary Banks, the choir director at Birmingham’s Ramsay High School, will be taking a trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City next summer. Banks believes music deserves the same accolades as sports and academics. He hopes the visit to New York’s preeminent music hall will help give arts programs the same recognition as academic work.
wbrc.com
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
wbrc.com
How a counselor recommends handling misbehavior in the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As students are heading back to school, some teachers are dealing with an increase of misbehavior in the classroom. Whether the final tipping point is a new school routine or rules at their desk, one counselor says there’s always more happening under the surface. “Just...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections
Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
Leeds Council hears comprehensive plan proposal, hears concerns on Main Street
Editor’s Note: The story was corrected on Wednesday, August 17, at 7:17 p.m. after the editor reviewed the audio recording from the Leeds City Council meeting. By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds City Council heard a proposal from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to develop a comprehensive plan and […]
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
Updated 8/17/22 CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and...
Springville Council approves cost of living raise for city employees
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, August 15, for the second regular meeting of the month. After discussion in the work session prior to the meeting, the Council added a cost of living pay increase to the agenda. “We have this in the budget right now […]
wvtm13.com
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
