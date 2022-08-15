“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.

