Sun and clouds on Tuesday, possible shower on Wednesday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says most of the week will be dry.

He says there is a hit-or-miss shower possible on Wednesday. Heat and humidity will be returning for the end of the week, and drought conditions may worsen.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 82. Lows near 64.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a shower possible throughout the day. Highs around 80. Lows around 63.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 82. Lows around 65.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. More humid. Highs around 86. Lows around 68.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Hot and muggy. Highs around 88. Lows near 68.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain possible, especially in the morning. Highs around 83. Lows around 65.