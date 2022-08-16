ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sun and clouds on Tuesday, possible shower on Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says most of the week will be dry.

He says there is a hit-or-miss shower possible on Wednesday. Heat and humidity will be returning for the end of the week, and drought conditions may worsen.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 82. Lows near 64.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7soR_0hHdjFEm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMMZh_0hHdjFEm00

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a shower possible throughout the day. Highs around 80. Lows around 63.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs around 82. Lows around 65.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. More humid. Highs around 86. Lows around 68.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Hot and muggy. Highs around 88. Lows near 68.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain possible, especially in the morning. Highs around 83. Lows around 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUcHW_0hHdjFEm00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Slow-moving system keeps possibility of rain, storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A slow-moving system to our west will once again keep things stirred up tonight and tomorrow bringing warm, moist air into the region and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAware: Scattered showers and thunderstorms again tonight and tomorrow. Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind/hail/flash flooding possibleAlert: NoneIsolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being in Eastern Ohio (already seeing flash flooding issues this early evening) and moving into PA through the evening. Areas that already got heavy rain last night and this morning could be vulnerable to flash flooding issues again tonight and tomorrow, although this is not expected to be a widespread event. The system will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms again Monday before moving out Tuesday. A few leftover showers then will give way to sunshine Wednesday and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s all week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy