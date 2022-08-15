Read full article on original website
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
A League of Their Own is here on Amazon Prime, and the cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
After entering its sixth and latest arc back in late 2020, it seems that Dragon Ball Super is starting a new arc in October with the release of Chapter 88. While the latest manga chapter has yet to be officially released, @DbsHype on Twitter recently revealed new info about Chapter 87. Specifically, it was mentioned that Chapter 87 serves as the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc.
There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
