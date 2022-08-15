Read full article on original website
Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem
There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Murphy lifts COVID-19 testing requirements but not vaccine mandates. Here’s why.
After Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey will no longer require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated school and child care employees, state workers, and state contractors, only a few major government-imposed coronavirus restrictions remain across the state. The biggest: Health care workers and employees in congregant settings such as...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
New Jersey joins multistate effort to clean up voter registration data
New Jersey will share voter registration data with more than 30 states as part of an effort to improve the accuracy of voter rolls. The post New Jersey joins multistate effort to clean up voter registration data appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years
It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
New plan unveiled to help improve security at smaller NJ schools
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, a growing number of school districts across New Jersey are deciding to hire armed security guards to protect students and teachers when they return to class next month. Patrick Kissane, the executive director of the New Jersey Association of School...
New Jersey Republicans: Focus on midterms, 2023 election before 2025 gubernatorial race
Though Democrats control New Jersey politics, Republicans made significant gains in 2021 — winning back seven seats in the Legislature.
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund is shutting down after $65M in COVID grants
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, founded by First Lady Tammy Murphy to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable,” is winding down, NJ Advance Media has learned. The fund pulled in big money — $65.3 million — since its...
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
