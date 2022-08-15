ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 3

Related
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem

There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Patrick Lavery
Person
Vin Gopal
Person
Kristin Corrado
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years

It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Testing#Covid#Politics State#Nj#Republican#Cdc#The Covid Community Level#Ba#Democratic
hobokengirl.com

New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study

Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy