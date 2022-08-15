‘The Only Black Guy in the Office’ is copublished with LEVELman.com. I have a direct report named Black Karen. I’m pretty sure her driver’s license just reads “Karen,” but the distinction is important for this column’s purposes. You see, my coworker—the associate content strategist on my team—is indeed a Black woman with perhaps a misleading name. Longtime readers will recall the career crossroads she’s facing: considering law school to become a lawyer. She’s not motivated to overachieve in her day job, but still, she’s nailing all of her responsibilities. This includes general professionalism: punctuality, advance notice for planned time off, not leaving used coffee pods in the office Keurig. The basics.

SOCIETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO