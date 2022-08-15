ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Phys.org

The W-Curve Model: Understanding a new college student's experience

The W-Curve Model was first proposed in 1963 to explain adjustment to culture shock. Starting college is a culture shock for many young people. It is often the first time students are away from home for an extended period. Freshman year is known for new experiences, but it also presents...
COLLEGES
Fast Company

‘Protect Black women’ applies in the workplace, too

‘The Only Black Guy in the Office’ is copublished with LEVELman.com. I have a direct report named Black Karen. I’m pretty sure her driver’s license just reads “Karen,” but the distinction is important for this column’s purposes. You see, my coworker—the associate content strategist on my team—is indeed a Black woman with perhaps a misleading name. Longtime readers will recall the career crossroads she’s facing: considering law school to become a lawyer. She’s not motivated to overachieve in her day job, but still, she’s nailing all of her responsibilities. This includes general professionalism: punctuality, advance notice for planned time off, not leaving used coffee pods in the office Keurig. The basics.
SOCIETY
DELCO.Today

Could Quitting Your Job Increase Your Work-Life Balance?

Many people are dissatisfied with their current job and careers, but it is easy to feel trapped in your position. You don’t want to lose your connections, you don’t have the time to find new work, and you definitely don’t want to lose your paycheck. But if...
JOBS
Fast Company

Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch

Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
ECONOMY
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Psychologically Manipulative Leaders Affect Entire Workplace

Recently a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss that is just out of touch and one that is a full-on manipulative. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses that were full of themselves. In my experience, they cause work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
Nature.com

Don’t walk on by: how to confront bias and bigotry aimed at others

Bystander-intervention programmes use humour and other tools to call out bullying and harassment in science. Sara Reardon is a freelance journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. When Sunita Nandihalli was a psychology graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they and...
SCIENCE

