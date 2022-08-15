Read full article on original website
Phys.org
The W-Curve Model: Understanding a new college student's experience
The W-Curve Model was first proposed in 1963 to explain adjustment to culture shock. Starting college is a culture shock for many young people. It is often the first time students are away from home for an extended period. Freshman year is known for new experiences, but it also presents...
In new survey, teachers say they’re being told not to talk about racism, race
One in four teachers report being told by school officials or district leaders to limit their classroom conversations about race, racism or bias, a new survey shows, even as research published this week illustrates the potential benefits of learning about the historical and political roots of racial inequality. The nationally...
Phys.org
Preschoolers with larger vocabulary before they begin education, perform better in class—study shows
Children who enter preschool with good vocabulary and attention skills do better in class, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Early Education and Development. The findings based on 900 four-year-olds from eight US states show how a child's ability to engage with teachers and peers is affected...
Fast Company
‘Protect Black women’ applies in the workplace, too
‘The Only Black Guy in the Office’ is copublished with LEVELman.com. I have a direct report named Black Karen. I’m pretty sure her driver’s license just reads “Karen,” but the distinction is important for this column’s purposes. You see, my coworker—the associate content strategist on my team—is indeed a Black woman with perhaps a misleading name. Longtime readers will recall the career crossroads she’s facing: considering law school to become a lawyer. She’s not motivated to overachieve in her day job, but still, she’s nailing all of her responsibilities. This includes general professionalism: punctuality, advance notice for planned time off, not leaving used coffee pods in the office Keurig. The basics.
Could Quitting Your Job Increase Your Work-Life Balance?
Many people are dissatisfied with their current job and careers, but it is easy to feel trapped in your position. You don’t want to lose your connections, you don’t have the time to find new work, and you definitely don’t want to lose your paycheck. But if...
JOBS・
Fast Company
Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch
Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
Parents need to let go at the college drop-off so kids can thrive, experts say
Sending a child off to college is one of the most exciting and yet emotionally fraught experiences a mom or dad can go through, many parents and guardians say — and that time of year is just about here for millions of families across the nation. "The emotions at...
Opinion: Psychologically Manipulative Leaders Affect Entire Workplace
Recently a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss that is just out of touch and one that is a full-on manipulative. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses that were full of themselves. In my experience, they cause work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
ceoworld.biz
Coaching is the conduit to empower and create future leaders
Coaching within the workplace, is simply a process of delegating thinking to others. Many leaders put off coaching or think they are coaching when, in fact, there is a lot of “telling” going on. My question to them is: “If not now, when?”. Working a hybrid environment,...
Nature.com
Don’t walk on by: how to confront bias and bigotry aimed at others
Bystander-intervention programmes use humour and other tools to call out bullying and harassment in science. Sara Reardon is a freelance journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. When Sunita Nandihalli was a psychology graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they and...
