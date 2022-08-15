ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ikea Shoppers Run
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
China
Cheddar News

Supermarket Wars: Bargain Hunters Benefit Both Walmart and Aldi

With inflation running at a 40-year high, discount grocery chains such as Lidl and Aldi are giving major retailers such as Walmart and Target a run for their money. "Certainly Aldi and Lidl are taking market share if you look at value-priced grocers versus full-priced grocers," said R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, which measures retail foot traffic. "It's pretty clear there was a consumer shift that happened about May or June, when a lot of people started trading down." The firm found that foot traffic at discount grocery chains was up in June and July, while Walmart, Target, shopping...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Majority of online shoppers choose mobile to make purchases

The majority of online shoppers across global markets such as China, Singapore, Australia, and the UK are turning to their mobile phones to make their purchases. Some 57% also make cross-border buys, with consumers in China and the US mostly doing so from merchants in each other's market. Online shoppers...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores

Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Japan’s new minister in charge of tackling falling birthrate tried ‘pregnancy belly’ to understand problem

Japan has appointed a male minister to tackle the country’s falling birthrate. To deepen his understanding of the issue, minister Masanobu Ogura in turn tried out a “pregnancy belly”. Prime minister Fumio Kishida appointed Mr Ogura following a cabinet reshuffle to takle an issue that is becoming increasingly challenging for the Japanese economy. But the appointment of the 41-year-old former banker sparked controversy as he takes over the post from ruling party veteran Seiko Noda, a mother of one.Ms Noda slammed the party’s decision to replace her in an interview with Associated Press last month, blaming a male-dominated political world...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy