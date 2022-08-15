Read full article on original website
Chaos at Shanghai Ikea After Store Attempted To Lock Down Over COVID Threat
Authorities in the city said a close contact of a COVID-19 patient had visited the store, which prompted the action.
Panicked shoppers at an Ikea store in China were locked inside for more than 4 hours because of a COVID-19 infection risk, report says
Some customers screamed and fled towards the exit after health authorities imposed "temporary control measures" on the store, Bloomberg reported.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets
Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
Months after the price of Amazon Prime jumped $20 in the US, the cost is reportedly increasing by up to 43% in Europe
Facing inflation and rising costs, Amazon began telling customers it will increase the price of Prime in Europe. For some customers, that translates to an annual increase of up to 43%, Reuters reports. The change comes just months after Amazon raised the cost of Prime by $20 in the US.
Supermarket Wars: Bargain Hunters Benefit Both Walmart and Aldi
With inflation running at a 40-year high, discount grocery chains such as Lidl and Aldi are giving major retailers such as Walmart and Target a run for their money. "Certainly Aldi and Lidl are taking market share if you look at value-priced grocers versus full-priced grocers," said R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, which measures retail foot traffic. "It's pretty clear there was a consumer shift that happened about May or June, when a lot of people started trading down." The firm found that foot traffic at discount grocery chains was up in June and July, while Walmart, Target, shopping...
ZDNet
Majority of online shoppers choose mobile to make purchases
The majority of online shoppers across global markets such as China, Singapore, Australia, and the UK are turning to their mobile phones to make their purchases. Some 57% also make cross-border buys, with consumers in China and the US mostly doing so from merchants in each other's market. Online shoppers...
Supermarket Psychology: How Costco and Other Store Chains Get Customers to Buy and Pay More
From moving familiar merchandise to other aisles to a deliberate lack of floor attendants, strategies that cause customers to search for their wares are inconvenient and most often deliberate.
Despite Amazon’s Best Efforts, Three-Quarters of Prime Day Shoppers Didn't Buy Groceries
Despite Amazon’s investment in its grocery offerings, and despite shoppers’ shift towards spending on just the essentials, the majority of the online marketplace’s shoppers still do not see it as a food and beverage destination. PYMNTS’ recent “Prime Day 2022: Inflation Hits But Amazon Still Wins” study,...
Shoppers rush for the exits as Shanghai Ikea goes into lockdown
Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.
People
Amazon Shoppers Call This Their 'Go-To Vacuum,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Vacuuming the house is hardly what anyone would call a fun activity — but it is a necessity. After all, you need some kind of powerful device to pick up all the dirt and hair scattered around the house, and a handy cordless vacuum is sure to do the trick.
PC Magazine
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
Apple Employees Are Heading Back to the Office
The company is reportedly trying to bring workers back to its Silicon Valley offices three days a week starting September 5.
Japan’s new minister in charge of tackling falling birthrate tried ‘pregnancy belly’ to understand problem
Japan has appointed a male minister to tackle the country’s falling birthrate. To deepen his understanding of the issue, minister Masanobu Ogura in turn tried out a “pregnancy belly”. Prime minister Fumio Kishida appointed Mr Ogura following a cabinet reshuffle to takle an issue that is becoming increasingly challenging for the Japanese economy. But the appointment of the 41-year-old former banker sparked controversy as he takes over the post from ruling party veteran Seiko Noda, a mother of one.Ms Noda slammed the party’s decision to replace her in an interview with Associated Press last month, blaming a male-dominated political world...
ASIA・
Walmart vs. Target vs. Staples: Where Are Shoppers Going for the Best Deals on School Supplies?
The inflation rate dropped from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July, and gas prices have fallen back under $4 from their record highs above $5 in early summer. Even so, back-to-school...
Walmart’s Food Business Growth Is a Mixed Blessing as Shoppers Trade Down
Amid ongoing inflation, many consumers are growing more conservative in their spending, cutting back on luxuries and sticking more to the basics. Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is seeing the effects of the shift from restaurants to supermarkets as well as from more premium-priced food retailers and items to more value-focused alternatives.
