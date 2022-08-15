Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS Free Online
Cast: Dyanne Thorne Gregory Knoph Tony Mumolo Maria Marx Nicolle Riddell. Ilsa is a warden at a Nazi death camp that conducts experiments on prisoners. Ilsa's goal is to prove that woman can withstand more pain and suffering than men and should be allowed to fight on the front lines.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream Dracula Has Risen from the Grave Free Online
Cast: Christopher Lee Rupert Davies Veronica Carlson Barbara Ewing Barry Andrews. In the shadow of Castle Dracula, the Prince of Darkness is revived by blood trickling from the head-wound of an unconscious priest attempting exorcism. And once more fear and terror strikes Transylvania as the undead Prince of Darkness stalks the village of Keineneburg to ensnare victims and satisfy his evil thirst.
Where to Watch and Stream The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms Free Online
Cast: Paul Hubschmid Paula Raymond Cecil Kellaway Kenneth Tobey Donald Woods. The controlled explosion of an atomic bomb in the Arctic Circle awakens a frozen dinosaur that will wreak havoc in New York City. Is The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms on Netflix?. The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is currently not...
Where to Watch and Stream Don Camillo: Monsignor Free Online
Cast: Fernandel Gino Cervi Gina Rovere Leda Gloria Valeria Ciangottini. Don Camillo (now bishop) and Peppone (now senator) return to the town of Brescello and rekindle their friendly rivalry. Is Don Camillo: Monsignor on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Don Camillo: Monsignor in its online library at the time of...
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online
Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
Fans are Only Finding Out that Elizabeth Olsen Dumped Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook
There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
