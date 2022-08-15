Read full article on original website
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
The Beatles’ Albums in Order
The Beatles released well-known albums like 'Let It Be' and 'Yellow Submarine.' Here's what we know about their records and what year they were each released.
George Harrison’s Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said she and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things during Beatles meetings.
George Harrison Asked Pattie Boyd for a Divorce After Ditching Her on the Way to a Party
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. Three years earlier, he asked her for a divorce at a New Year's Eve party.
A Look at John Lennon’s Former New York Penthouse and Dakota Apartments
Get the details on John Lennon's Manhattan penthouse and his apartments in the famous Dakota building where Yoko Ono still lives today.
George Harrison Would’ve Been in a Band With John Lennon Again Any Day, but Not Paul McCartney
George Harrison said he would've been in a band with John Lennon again any day, but he didn't have similar sentiments regarding Paul McCartney.
George Harrison Didn’t Know Where Paul McCartney Got His Melodies
George Harrison didn't know where his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney got his melodies from most of the time.
The Who’s Pete Townshend Called 1 Beatles Album ‘Inconclusive’
The Who's Pete Townshend compared The Beatles' film 'Magical Mystery Tour' to an album by The Beach Boys that he felt was flawed.
George Harrison Said Jeff Lynne’s Singing Voice Made Him Want to Try Harder on His Vocals on ‘Cloud Nine’
George Harrison said Jeff Lynne's singing voice made him want to try harder on his vocals for his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.'
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison’s Early Recordings Were ‘Much Better’ Than the Finished Song
Pattie Boyd loved when George Harrison showed her his early recordings. She said they sounded better than the final product.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
George Harrison Wondered if Someone Else Would Have Had Similar Success if They Put out The Beatles’ Songs
George Harrison wondered if someone else would have had similar success if they released The Beatles' songs. He didn't know how The Beatles got their hits.
AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer
Paramount to stream the September 3 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live from London's Wembley Stadium: Taylor Hawkins' son Shane will perform at the show
Mike Campbell and Margo Price Get Lost in the Desert in New ‘State of Mind’ Video
Singer-guitarist Mike Campbell gets an assist from country singer Margo Price in the new video for “State of Mind.” The track, which features Price’s backing vocals, appears on Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs’ 2022 album External Combustion. A jangling midtempo number, “State of Mind” wraps a bitter lyric in easy-to-digest surroundings. “You left a hole in my heart big enough to drive a truck through/And now there’s no way home that I can find,” Campbell sings, with Price chiming in on high harmony. Midway through, a small group of brass instruments gives things a lift. The video feels decidedly more...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
