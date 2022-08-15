ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Mike Campbell and Margo Price Get Lost in the Desert in New ‘State of Mind’ Video

Singer-guitarist Mike Campbell gets an assist from country singer Margo Price in the new video for “State of Mind.” The track, which features Price’s backing vocals, appears on Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs’ 2022 album External Combustion. A jangling midtempo number, “State of Mind” wraps a bitter lyric in easy-to-digest surroundings. “You left a hole in my heart big enough to drive a truck through/And now there’s no way home that I can find,” Campbell sings, with Price chiming in on high harmony. Midway through, a small group of brass instruments gives things a lift. The video feels decidedly more...
September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
