Clip resurfaces of Steve Martin on banjo as actor celebrates 77th birthday

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A clip of Steve Martin expertly playing one of his songs on the banjo has resurfaced as the actor celebrated his 77th birthday on Sunday, 14 August.

Footage shows the actor and comedian playing his song with The Steep Canyon Rangers, “More Bad Weather On The Way,” in a clip posted on Twitter in July 2020.

Martin was born on 14 August 1945 in Waco, Texas .

He recently suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that his latest project, Only Murders in the Building, may be his last before retirement.

The Independent

The Independent

