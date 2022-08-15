Read full article on original website
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
FOXBusiness
US ranks as ‘top destination’ for summer travelers due to ‘dollar-euro parity’: Virtuoso VP
Looking ahead to the holiday and winter travel season, Virtuoso revealed the top summer destinations for luxury and experimental vacations that could have high demand in the coming months. "We're seeing that the U.S. continues to be a top destination, not just for American travelers, but for outbound travel from...
Travelers urged to take advantage of falling airline ticket prices, experts say
Inflation finally slowed in July, a shift that could be due in part to declining fuel prices. That, in turn, appears to have corresponded to a drop in airfares, which are down 7.8% in July compared to June, according to the latest numbers released this week from the Labor Department.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer are just weeks away, and Southwest Airlines is looking ahead with a fall and winter sale that has flights starting as low as $59 each way. The sale, which the airline has dubbed a "sale for fall with flexibility for all," must...
Aviation Worker Reveals Worst Things Travelers Can Do to Suitcases: 'No'
Checked luggage on flights is already subject to stringent rules and regulations.
AOL Corp
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more drop pre-cruise testing after CDC ended its COVID-19 program
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships last month, cruise lines have announced changes to their health and safety protocols. The CDC issued new COVID-19 guidance for cruise ships on July 20, with updated health and safety recommendations. The agency said cruise...
Thrillist
You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only
Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been."
What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
brides.com
How to Turn a Destination Wedding Into a Vacation as a Guest
If there's one thing we're certain about this year, it's that couples and guests alike are itching to travel. You've likely already received a tempting faraway wedding invite this year; destination weddings have nearly tripled post-pandemic. "It seems everyone wants to take their nuptials on the road and bring friends and family together," says Jack Ezon, founder of luxury travel company EMBARK Beyond. "There seems to be an endless thirst as growth continues to compound."
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights
When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
Thrillist
These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist
A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
6 Top Money-Saving Tips for International Travelers
The pandemic shut down the travel industry, but when the virus passed and the planes started flying again, tourists found they had another travel restriction to deal with. This time it wasn't a...
Marriott CEO: Travelers are "a bit numb" to COVID these days
The world’s largest hotel chain says leisure travelers are shaking off the pandemic despite the latest COVID-19 subvariant making its way through the population. Why it matters: There are several factors that could crimp travel demand — rising prices, economic fears — but COVID no longer seems to be one of them.
U.S. hotel prices are getting cheaper, even as airfares soar
U.S. hotels will cost $189 per night on average this Labor Day weekend, up 6% compared to last year, but down from this summer’s peak in June of $193 per night. That's according to the travel booking app Hopper, which says the current decrease is part of a seasonal decline that coincides with the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of the new school year.
Car rental costs are up nearly 50%. Here are tips to help you save.
When making your travel budget, don't assume that lodging and airfare will be your biggest expense. Now, more than ever, rental cars are shaping up to be one of the biggest — and stubbornly high — aspects of people's vacation budgets. While airfare and lodging prices are certainly...
