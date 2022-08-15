ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only

Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert

Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
How to Turn a Destination Wedding Into a Vacation as a Guest

If there's one thing we're certain about this year, it's that couples and guests alike are itching to travel. You've likely already received a tempting faraway wedding invite this year; destination weddings have nearly tripled post-pandemic. "It seems everyone wants to take their nuptials on the road and bring friends and family together," says Jack Ezon, founder of luxury travel company EMBARK Beyond. "There seems to be an endless thirst as growth continues to compound."
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation

What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights

When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist

A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
Marriott CEO: Travelers are "a bit numb" to COVID these days

The world’s largest hotel chain says leisure travelers are shaking off the pandemic despite the latest COVID-19 subvariant making its way through the population. Why it matters: There are several factors that could crimp travel demand — rising prices, economic fears — but COVID no longer seems to be one of them.
U.S. hotel prices are getting cheaper, even as airfares soar

U.S. hotels will cost $189 per night on average this Labor Day weekend, up 6% compared to last year, but down from this summer’s peak in June of $193 per night. That's according to the travel booking app Hopper, which says the current decrease is part of a seasonal decline that coincides with the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of the new school year.
