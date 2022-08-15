Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
ASSESS THE NEED: 22nd Annual school supply drive for students in Livingston Parish
Erin Williams has always been into flying and his love of aviation is landing him in the history books. He is the first African-American to become a pilot with Louisiana State Police. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death. Officials with the...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
brproud.com
Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
wbrz.com
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hosting ‘Empty Bowls’ to fight hunger after two-year break
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host Empty Bowls, an international fundraiser to fight hunger, after a two-year break. The food bank said this fundraiser offers access to hundreds of handcrafted ceramic bowls from local Baton Rouge artists. The bowls are to be sold with a meal. This year’s event will feature up to 500 bowls from local artists.
WAFB.com
City honors woman credited with helping save building from fire
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine woman earns the ‘Key to the City’ after saving The Arc-Iberville building from a fire on Thursday, August 11. Everyone was able to safely evacuate The Arc building after Cathy Toups alerted an employee of smoke she smelled in the kitchen, according to The City of Plaquemine.
Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
wbrz.com
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
BATON ROUGE- More than 8,000 people are waiting to see if they are getting help with their Entergy bill. "It says that the demand for this kind of relief is high. We knew it. Entergy knew it. It also just speaks to how urgent this process, and very generous offer of support has been received," Capital Area United Way President & CEO, George Bell, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
WAFB.com
Tybee short-term rental moratorium could be extended for third time
Erin Williams has always been into flying and his love of aviation is landing him in the history books. He is the first African-American to become a pilot with Louisiana State Police. ASSESS THE NEED: 22nd Annual school supply drive for students in Livingston Parish. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns,...
Cleanup crews find more drug needles in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge cleanup crews are picking up more syringes, raising concerns. It is more than trash getting dumped in bins around town. “Well, we pick up hundreds of drug needles and syringes, we pick up bottles of medication,” says Jennifer Richardson, the president of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. Richardson regularly hits the streets with other volunteers to pick up trash around East Baton Rouge. “I am thinking, this is an epidemic to see this, and the amount of people that are coming here to Baton Rouge,” adds Richardson.
theadvocate.com
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...
brproud.com
Odd Holidays: Wednesday is National Thrift Shop Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People who love a great bargain have a reason to celebrate Wednesday, August 17, which is National Thrift Shop Day. The odd holiday honors U.S.-based retail establishments that sell gently used items at discounted prices, and most bargain hunters don’t wait for August 17th to find great deals.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge tenants demand help from Metro Council, say landlords need to be held accountable
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The battle for livable housing continues and now community members are calling on the Metro Council to take action. “Just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we should have to live like this,” said Crystal Flucker, a tenant at Spanish Arms.
wbrz.com
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tiffiany’s father, Vernon Gray, passed away in the last week of July. She says his rent was paid through the end of that month, but less than a week after he died, while his family went to retrieve his things, they instead found all his belongings thrown on the side of the road for trash. He had apparently been evicted; Tiffiany says, without any notice.
Unsecure gate at Riverfront Plaza raises concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the city dock, a makeshift wire holds a gate in place causing citizens to worry if it’s a safety hazard. People across Baton Rouge enjoy the paved running trails along the Mississippi River, but it was something on the levee that caught Tina Greensberry’s attention during her workout recently. “This is how it is locked with a wire?” Greensberry was baffled by what she saw. “I normally stretch right there, but then I noticed the gate was tied with a hanger.”
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
Comments / 0