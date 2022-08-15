ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

bocamag.com

Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida

In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
FLORIDA STATE
Autoblog

Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays

Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live

Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida

This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
ORLANDO, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast

North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern

MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

