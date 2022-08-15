Read full article on original website
Related
bocamag.com
Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida
In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
fox35orlando.com
Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall. AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Shirreffs, Jason Mathis: In Florida’s climate crisis are you a sustainability leader?
On sustainability, it’s clear; Florida voters are ready for a change. A recent poll by Fabrizio and Associates shows that climate change has climbed to a #4 issue amongst Florida voters. Tens of thousands of properties are at risk in Florida from climate change and sea level rise. Others...
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
WINKNEWS.com
Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live
Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmfe.org
House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida
This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
wuwf.org
Some Northwest Florida customers are unhappy with FP&L's takeover of Gulf Power
Many Northwest Florida residents appear less than thrilled at some of the actions by the firm that took over Gulf Power Company almost two years ago. NextEra Energy Inc., the parent firm of Florida Power & Light, acquired Gulf Power from the Southern Company in 2019, and officially changed its name to FP&L on January 1, 2021.
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
The Daily South
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast
North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
While speaking about teacher recruitment efforts in Pasco County, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Florida's new curriculum and efforts to keep indoctrination and ideology out of the state's schools, and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern
MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
Some insurance companies dropping Florida customers if they put solar panels on their homes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you put solar panels on your roof, your home insurance company could drop you. Fewer insurance companies will even cover solar panels on homes in Florida. It’s happening more and more now. So what’s going on?. "Something is going on, it’s very...
Comments / 5