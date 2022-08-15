Crews open new stretch of State Road 429 to drivers in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A brand-new stretch of State Road 429 is now open to drivers in Seminole County.

It’s part of the Wekiva Parkway project to create a beltway around Central Florida.

Crews opened the southbound and westbound lanes early Monday.

The northbound and eastbound sides opened earlier this month.

The new stretch opened at Markham Road in Longwood and ends near Orange Boulevard.

The entire Wekiva Parkway is scheduled to open to traffic next year.

