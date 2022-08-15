ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Crews open new stretch of State Road 429 to drivers in Seminole County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSEX1_0hHdgLzr00

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A brand-new stretch of State Road 429 is now open to drivers in Seminole County.

It’s part of the Wekiva Parkway project to create a beltway around Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crews opened the southbound and westbound lanes early Monday.

The northbound and eastbound sides opened earlier this month.

The new stretch opened at Markham Road in Longwood and ends near Orange Boulevard.

The entire Wekiva Parkway is scheduled to open to traffic next year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

VIDEO: Severe thunderstorms cause power lines to spark in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms and heavy winds caused a power line to spark outside of an Orange City home Wednesday afternoon. Homeowners Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley shared Ring doorbell videos with News 6 as more weather alerts popped up across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Win tickets to...
ORANGE CITY, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longwood, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Seminole County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Wekiva Parkway project set to open new road for drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As early as Monday morning, drivers could have a new road to use during the morning commute. Another section of the Wekiva Parkway should be ready as early as 5 a.m. Orange barrels block the left side entrance ramp to the Wekiva Parkway heading out...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Fla#Markham#Cox Media Group
villages-news.com

Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages

A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four people, including three Brevard County firefighters, were transported to the hospital late Sunday night after their fire truck and a pickup truck crashed at an intersection. Two firefighters were listed in serious or critical condition, while a third was released from the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck is also listed in critical condition.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy