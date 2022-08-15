Read full article on original website
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NJ man indicted for ordering a hit on 13-year-old Texas girl
A New Jersey man has been indicted for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, officials said Tuesday.
Utility accused of violating pandemic-related bill collection rules
Officials with Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, which represents utility ratepayers, are asking the state’s utility regulator to consider civil penalties against Orange-based Avangrid for the bill collection practices of the company and its subsidiaries during the pandemic. In a 42-page filing the OCC sent to Connecticut’s Publc...
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
$10k reward offered in missing Woman’s case
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information about a woman missing since January.
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
NJ prosecutors file suit to seize nearly $50K from woman accused of having 19K oxycodone pills
Prosecutors in New Jersey have filed a forfeiture lawsuit in order to seize nearly $50,000 from a woman who was charged with having thousands of oxycodone pills and other drugs earlier this year.
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
N.J. launches what Murphy calls a ‘one of a kind’ student loan and training program
Officials on Wednesday championed what Gov. Phil Murphy called a “one of a kind” program in New Jersey that will give “revolving” loans to college students to help them train for jobs in health care, information technology, and clean energy. Under the $12.5 million Pay it...
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Ohio gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
Video: O’Fallon man attacking an employee in Central West End
Police said an O'Fallon man with multiple crime sprees including robbery, assault, and sexual abuse left behind victims from O'Fallon, Missouri to Central West End (CWE).
Allowed to keep working, the 'heroes' already were rewarded
Connecticut state government is about to spend another $30 million pursuing another mistaken premise. The money will go for "hero pay," grants of as much as $1,000 to people in "essential" occupations in the private sector who stayed on the job during the worst of the recent virus epidemic when much of the state's economy was closed by government order or a decline in business.
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ
If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
