Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Utility accused of violating pandemic-related bill collection rules

Officials with Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, which represents utility ratepayers, are asking the state’s utility regulator to consider civil penalties against Orange-based Avangrid for the bill collection practices of the company and its subsidiaries during the pandemic. In a 42-page filing the OCC sent to Connecticut’s Publc...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UPI News

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Journal Inquirer

Allowed to keep working, the 'heroes' already were rewarded

Connecticut state government is about to spend another $30 million pursuing another mistaken premise. The money will go for "hero pay," grants of as much as $1,000 to people in "essential" occupations in the private sector who stayed on the job during the worst of the recent virus epidemic when much of the state's economy was closed by government order or a decline in business.
New Jersey 101.5

Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ

If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
