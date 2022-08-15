Read full article on original website
jim mac
2d ago
we owe them a great debt. they deserve everything that we can possibly do for them period. they are Americans now.
Reply(2)
10
Norma Cota
2d ago
Now, this is the people that deserve to get a permanent visa, not like the border crossers.
Reply(2)
29
ray J
2d ago
as a veteran we have to take care of them now this is a legitimate issue for asylum make this happen
Reply
17
Related
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself
Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention
Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kawc.org
Arizona Director of Homeland Security and local leaders shed light on Ducey's border wall
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - A new barrier comprised completely of shipping containers outside Gadsden is already finished. Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning, and work began immediately. The swift action caught some off guard, but insiders say, this was not an overnight operation. Arizona Department of...
fox10phoenix.com
USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona
PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
kjzz.org
DNC, Arizona Democrats the latest to sue Arizona over new voter-ID law
The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party want a federal judge to strike down another attempt by legislative Republicans to demand proof of citizenship from federal-only voters. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected a previous attempt by Arizona Republicans to require...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Arizona to lose 21% of the state’s annual allotment of Colorado River water in historic cuts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The federal government on Tuesday announced water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River, including Arizona, as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it. Farmers in central Arizona will largely shoulder the...
Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where
Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical procedures and publishes annual reports that allow the state and public to see a variety of statistics about abortions. From those annual reports, we can see what abortion access in Arizona looks like: Who is getting the […] The post Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial
PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of August 15, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
AZFamily
Here’s how Arizona’s expansive school voucher system works
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Doug Ducey said he wanted to bring sweeping school choice to Arizona families during his last year in office. Arizona currently has the most expansive education options in the nation, and once this latest education reform bill takes effect, it will have the most comprehensive voucher system.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Union says Phoenix Fire resources are down as response times have increased. The union says over the past decade, response times have gone from 5 minutes to nearly 9 minutes. 911 calls released in unsolved Benjamin Anderson homicide case when body was found. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Briana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
kyma.com
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use, heavy impact on Imperial and Yuma counties
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cities and farms in seven U.S. states - including Arizona and California - are bracing for water cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water. This is ultimately setting up what’s expected to be...
Comments / 46