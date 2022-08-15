ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 46

jim mac
2d ago

we owe them a great debt. they deserve everything that we can possibly do for them period. they are Americans now.

Reply(2)
10
Norma Cota
2d ago

Now, this is the people that deserve to get a permanent visa, not like the border crossers.

Reply(2)
29
ray J
2d ago

as a veteran we have to take care of them now this is a legitimate issue for asylum make this happen

Reply
17
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself

Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona

PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

DNC, Arizona Democrats the latest to sue Arizona over new voter-ID law

The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party want a federal judge to strike down another attempt by legislative Republicans to demand proof of citizenship from federal-only voters. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected a previous attempt by Arizona Republicans to require...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where

Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical procedures and publishes annual reports that allow the state and public to see a variety of statistics about abortions. From those annual reports, we can see what abortion access in Arizona looks like: Who is getting the […] The post Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial

PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
KTAR News

Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of August 15, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Here’s how Arizona’s expansive school voucher system works

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Doug Ducey said he wanted to bring sweeping school choice to Arizona families during his last year in office. Arizona currently has the most expansive education options in the nation, and once this latest education reform bill takes effect, it will have the most comprehensive voucher system.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona News

Union says Phoenix Fire resources are down as response times have increased. The union says over the past decade, response times have gone from 5 minutes to nearly 9 minutes. 911 calls released in unsolved Benjamin Anderson homicide case when body was found. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Briana...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
BOISE, ID
12 News

Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
ARIZONA STATE

