One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash near I-40 and Meridian Ave.OSBI assisting with investigation of woman missing from Louisiana
Investigators say a driver was attempting to change lanes when they hit a semi-truck. As a result, the semi-truck collided into another vehicle.
One driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
