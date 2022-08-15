One driver injured following crash with semi-truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash near I-40 and Meridian Ave.

Investigators say a driver was attempting to change lanes when they hit a semi-truck. As a result, the semi-truck collided into another vehicle.

One driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

