ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances going down to end the weekend
PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances finally start going down Sunday and for much of next week. The disturbance that helped pick up storm chances in the Valley has moved east, but lingering moisture means another round of scattered storms is possible this evening. The main threats with these storms...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-20-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Saturday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:05 p.m. Saturday):. Buckeye: 0.04" El Mirage: 0.20" Gila...
ABC 15 News
Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm
PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
ABC 15 News
Peoria schools canceled Friday as crews clean up damage, work to restore power
PEORIA, AZ — Powerful monsoon storms moved through the Valley Thursday night, leaving behind damage in multiple areas and closing some Peoria schools. The storms knocked out power to thousands of utility customers, downed trees, and snapped power lines over roadways. Crews have been working in the area of...
ABC 15 News
Surprise family dealing with devastating aftermath following storm
SURPRISE, AZ — One family in Surprise is dealing with more than just damages brought by the monsoon storm after a tree, taller than their two-story home, came crashing down on their property. It’s especially devastating for the Fernandez family because they recently remodeled their house and put it...
ABC 15 News
City of Tempe to issue water rescue 'throw bags' to every Tempe police officer
TEMPE — The city of Tempe announced Friday an initiative to help prevent drowning incidents at Tempe Town Lake and Kiwanis Lake after the death of Sean Bickings on May 28. According to the release, new measures include placing rescue devices around the two lakes and to issue a water rescue 'throw bag' to every Tempe police officer.
ABC 15 News
Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency
CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7. “We could only get a seat outside which was probably,...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman, American Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday
“I’m putting together packets for disaster victims,” says Betty Grenig. Every Thursday, you can find her carefully placing paper into folders at the Phoenix chapter of the American Red Cross. This task has evolved over the last eight decades. Grenig has been volunteering through the American Red Cross...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
ABC 15 News
Community Connection with Susan Casper dives deep into the world of marine life
Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Owned and operated by a crew of friends and family, Salt & Sea Scuba is a premier PADI Dive Center offering a wide range of training opportunities for divers of all skill levels in a facility with a heated indoor pool.
ABC 15 News
ABC15 and CASS team up to help support our neighbors experiencing homelessness
PHOENIX — Homelessness is reaching crisis levels in Arizona. Many of our neighbors are one emergency, one rent increase, one medical bill away from losing everything. ABC15 Arizona and Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) are taking action to help the community during Arizona’s long summer months. Maricopa county leads the nation in evictions, at twice the national average, and more than half of our homeless neighbors are unsheltered.
ABC 15 News
Man wanted out of Washington shot by US Marshals in Tempe
TEMPE — A man who was wanted out of Washington was shot by U.S. Marshals in Tempe Thursday night near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. Arizona WANTED Task Force members were attempting to arrest the man when officials say he reached into the backseat of the vehicle he was in and pulled out a gun. That was when the officer involved shooting occurred.
ABC 15 News
ISO ratings mean potential savings or cost for insurance
A score between one and 10 could change what you pay for property insurance. A company called Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rates fire departments and their surrounding communities. The rating scale creates a standard used across the country and by insurance companies to help set rates. "The score basically...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app
PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
