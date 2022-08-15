ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Taliban shift tactics in their determination to control, oppress women

By Brian McQuinn, Cody Buntain, Laura Courchesne
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pMqX_0hHdg7iw00

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan a year ago, it has barred girls from school, required women to wear burqas in public and banned women from travelling without a male chaperone.

The Taliban first ruled Afghanistan in 1996, governing for five years until the 9/11 attacks led to the United States invading the country. The group was notorious for its misogynistic policies and violence against women. Women lost their rights to education, work and political representation during those five years.

The Taliban government also tried to control how women dressed, laughed, walked and talked. So when the Taliban regained power, women in Afghanistan feared they would once again lose the rights they had fought so hard for. They've been fighting back in the year since the Taliban occupation.

Over the past year, we've studied the Taliban's 70 new policies to control women and girls, as well as Afghan women's resistance. We then compared these policies to the Taliban's past efforts. Here are three takeaways from our research.

1. The Taliban have not changed

Stripping women of their rights is fundamental to the Taliban's ideology.

Taliban leaders are using the same playbook to oppress women as they did 25 years ago. We compared today's policies with those implemented from 1996-2001 and found approximately 70% are the same.

The only difference is that the game plan is being rolled out more slowly, and is in some ways flying under the radar -- an indication of how much Afghanistan has changed since the last time the Taliban controlled the country.

This time, policies were introduced as guidelines and were gradually made mandatory. For example, the Taliban did not announce some changes nationally. Instead, they used flyers and other printed material to communicate, hiding the policies from the international community and the Afghan media.

This tactic highlights how much weaker the Taliban's position is today, and how crucial legitimacy is to their hold on power. But their efforts have devastated the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The following is a list of Taliban policies implemented since August 2021:

5.5 million girls are barred from education.

The Taliban have not outright banned girls' access to education yet, fearing the public's reaction. But the outcome is the same: blocking girls' access for more than a year as they formulate a policy.

It's an excellent example of how the Taliban's goals have remained unchanged despite shifting tactics.

2. Women are fighting back

The Taliban's change in tactics is, in part, in reaction to women's resistance to their rule. Women-led protests and online campaigns have pushed back against Taliban policies.

These efforts have included social media campaigns involving almost 100,000 tweets, public protests and national conferences. In addition, women leaders, Islamic scholars, local imams and some former politicians have advocated for women's rights repeatedly in the media. However, Western mainstream media has not reported on much of this resistance.

Furthermore, the international community has condemned the Taliban's policies toward women dozens of times. Statements have been made by the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the European Union, the U.S. State Department and Qatar's foreign minister.

In response, the Taliban have killed, detained, kidnapped, tortured, fired upon and tear-gassed protesters. The Taliban have also shut down local media and newspapers, expanding their domination of Afghanistan's media environment.

Since their takeover, half of all media outlets have shut down, including 132 radio stations, 52 TV stations and 49 online media outlets.

3. Subjugating women is a method of control

Taliban leaders oppress women and girls to remain in control of Afghan society. Subjugating women is so fundamental to their governing strategy that they are willing to forgo international legitimacy and $600 million in aid.

Taliban policies allow its fighters, all men, to feel superior to Afghan women, providing them a feeling of higher status. Subjugating women also reflects a fundamentalist vision of Afghan history that provides status to men in Afghan society, creating a constituency for their rule.

This strategy is also a form of social control, allowing the Taliban to terrorize and subjugate the entire population by violating women's rights, livelihoods and bodies.

Changing the Taliban's policy will not be easy because women's subjugation is central to their ruling strategy. But understanding its importance to Taliban leaders is crucial to influencing Taliban behavior.

What can the international community do?

Some 97% of Afghans live in poverty, twice as many as before the Taliban takeover. Perversely, the greater the economic and political pressure on the Taliban, the more likely they are to double down on their strategy to oppress women and girls.

But the longtime survival of Afghanistan requires the education of women and girls and the preservation of their rights. Without it, society will likely never fully recover from the Taliban's rule.

Girls' access to education should remain a prerequisite to international aid. But it's not enough.

The Taliban's deputy minster of education recently said publicly that Afghanistan's new curriculum for girls will focus on teaching them how to be what the Taliban consider good wives and mothers.

If this proceeds, the Taliban will subjugate and disempower an entire generation of Afghan girls.

Bahar Rasikh, a research associate at the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data and Conflict, co-authored this article.

Brian McQuinn is co-director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data and Conflict and an assistant professor of international studies at the University of Regina; Cody Buntain is a research assistant and professor of social media at the University of Maryland; and Laura Courchesne is a PhD candidate in international relations at the University of Oxford.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Amnesty International#Us State Department
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
MILITARY
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
International Relations
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return

Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
WORLD
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
424K+
Followers
62K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy